Recently, we had dinner at a friend’s house with five other couples. We raised kids together and now our kids have kids — 10 grandchildren between us. We’ve come full circle.
This is a different stage. A good stage. A satisfying stage. A wouldn’t-trade-it-for-any-other-stage stage.
This stage and dinner included one extra guest: the 9-week-old grandson of one of the couples. No one bothered to ask where the parents were, it didn’t matter, what did was the presence of this cute baby graciously sleeping through the salmon, tri-tip, salad and dessert courses.
Having a baby at a dinner is like having a baby in church, at a wedding or a funeral. A baby adds life. If you run short of things to talk about, you can talk about the baby, hold the baby or look at the baby. Babies can hold the floor without saying a word.
Midway through the dinner, the grandfather, who looks about as good as any grandfather can, recognized that the baby needed changing. Rather than leaning on his wife for help, he reached smoothly for the proffered diaper bag, slung it over his shoulder, got up from the table, retired to the living room and changed the baby with about as little fanfare as one could have asked for.
A few minutes later, the baby’s father arrived and sat down to visit for a few minutes before taking his child home.
“Just so you know — I changed the baby,” father said to son.
There was no audible response so a few minutes later, shortly before the baby and father were ready to leave, the grandfather repeated his previous statement.
“You know, I changed him a few minutes ago,” he said, figuring the information might factor into subsequent plans.
I believe he may have gotten a nod this time, a nod as if to say, "Thanks, but I’m not sure that warrants the Nobel Peace Prize."
“You know the last time I took care of my grandson, I had to change a diaper. And, after using about 190 wipes, I took a picture and sent it to the boy’s mother,” said another friend at the table. “I wanted her to know that I was fully engaged.”
“Fully engaged.” I knew what he meant. We’re like the peasants at the barricades in "Les Miz." We want to stand up and be counted at a time when “we’re on our own and have no friends.”
“Of course, they probably think since we’re watching the kids for a few hours that it includes changing a diaper or two,” said Mr. Fully Engaged.
We’re not looking for much. A good meal, some friendly conversation, time with grandchildren, if we are fortunate enough to have them, and, if we do, credit for changing their diapers.
This might sound sad but our world is one of rapidly decreasing accomplishments. There is, however, one thing we can do. We can change a diaper and I don’t know if anybody notices or cares, but we’re pretty good at it.
Throw us a bone. If not a bone, how about a well-stocked diaper bag.
