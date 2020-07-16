When Cutco comes a-calling, it’s time to be home. Home and ready to listen. Home and ready to buy.
Especially if you’ve been there, been there and made that call yourself.
It started with a friend. It always starts with a friend. Sometimes you’re the friend and sometimes your friend is the friend. Cutco and friends go together like hamburgers and buns.
A few days ago a friend emailed: “You know, I sat through Sam’s presentation years ago when he was selling Cutco,” she said. “I’d appreciate it if you’d listen to ...” naming the daughter of a friend with whom we used to work and was now of Cutco-selling age.
Sam is our middle son. When he was 18, he sold Cutco. There is some we in he, meaning we had to make a few calls to see if friends would listen to the pitch that he was making.
“You don’t have to buy anything (but it would help), just hear him out (and buy, even if you’re buying out of sympathy). He needs the practice (and don’t kid yourself, he needs the money worse).”
No one is selling cancer here. These are knives and they’re made in America if that means anything to you. Everybody needs knives.
The problem is everybody has knives. People either just bought knives, or somebody gave them knives for Christmas, like our daughter and son-in-law did or they have a set of knives they’ve had forever that are so dull they won’t cut anything if you put them blade down on a piece of ribeye and jumped on them from the top of the Empire State Building.
That’s the thing about knives. They're usually dull because no one but the knife people sharpen them. Most of us have sharpening tools — a whetstone, sharpening steel, an electric knife sharpener, handheld sharpener or a serrated knife sharpener — but we’re intimidated because we think we’re going to ruin our knives with their German, Japanese, forged-in-the-heartland-steel blades. Mine couldn’t get any duller so I’m not sure what I’m afraid of.
You usually find out how dull your knives are at Thanksgiving when your father-in-law volunteers to carve the turkey.
“Have you ever thought about getting these knives sharpened?” he says.
Yes, I have but I’m waiting for the guy in the covered wagon who comes around once a year and will do everybody in town.
That’s where Cutco comes in. Rather than sharpening your own perfectly good set of dull knives why not buy a new set of razor-sharp knives and watch them go dull?
***
When Sam sold them years ago, I went through my address book or whatever constituted one then. Names could be divided into categories: The no-way-in-a-thousand-years people, the I’ll-probably-ruin-this-friendship people, the just maybe people and then the soft touches because somebody owes somebody.
I thought I had a “just maybe” with a neighbor down the street but she said no, so quickly, so definitively and so you couldn’t change my mind if you gave me the knives, that the humiliation lasted for years and if I had to walk down the street in that direction, I could feel the hot shame from her crisp and definitive answer. Twenty years later when they moved out of the neighborhood, I was relieved because I would no longer have to relive my traumatic Cutco moment.
I did better with a friend from work, the same friend who was reminding me she had sat through Sam’s presentation and now it was my time to repay the debt with the charming young daughter of a mutual friend.
So I did. Spent an hour on the phone watching videos, hearing testimonials and being assured that although I didn’t have to buy anything, she was trying to make money for college.
I did. I bought the super shears, the ice cream scoop and the cheese knife. It was fun, 18-year-old enthusiasm usually is, but I’m paid up.
