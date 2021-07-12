HERB BENHAM: Crumbs and other good things

People have strong feelings about doughnuts and, perhaps most of all, cinnamon crumb cake doughnuts (note: the newspaper uses AP style — "doughnuts" rather than donuts).
Tehachapi mystery writer Dan Bronson ("Someone to Watch Over Me") responded to the column about the opening of Randy's Doughnuts in Bakersfield, the L.A.-based chain that makes a mean crumb doughnut.
"From one cinnamon crumb cake donut lover to another ...
"Ah, Bob's!
"Back in my days as a reader at Paramount, I'd celebrate Fridays by picking up my paycheck at the Bronson Gate and running to the Farmer's Market, where I treated myself to a Magee's corned beef sandwich and two of Bob's crumb cake doughnuts. These days it's three. My horizon has expanded (along with my waistline).
"The loss of Norm's and Bob's was the hardest part of our move to Bear Valley. I was in mourning for a long time ... and then I discovered Carlos! I'm in heaven and my heart beats so that I can hardly speak. Peter (DeArmond) and I will do our best to lure you up the mountain to sample Carlos' work."
***
More love for Carlos from Warren Rabe:
"If you're ever in Tehachapi on a cool, crisp morning with a hankering for a doughnut — Carlos … it's hard to choose but I usually go with the very shareable apple fritter; yum. Thanks for cranking out some down-to-earth columns."
***
It's always good to hear from Hal "Comet" Bopp:
"Growing up in the South Bay just south of LAX, Randy's was always my go-to donut shop. Now that I live in Bakersfield, it's Smith's Bakery. It doesn't hurt their cause that Countryside at Comanche & 178 carries Smith's, and that's just around the corner.
"What caught my attention, though, was your mention of the fellow standing in line for the opening of the first Krispy Kreme shop in town. I remember that photo, because the second person in line was a kid wrapped in a blanket. He was a member of my Boy Scout Troop, and we happened to be having our regular meeting that night and he was the star.
"We had an interesting troop; motley crew would best describe them, and this young man was one of the 'motliest.' It did my heart good to see him get his 'day in the sun' and his 15 minutes of fame."
***
Alan, the man who worked the door and greeted people at the Costco store on Rosedale Highway, had many fans. Alan recently moved to Tennessee.
Kathleen Gulnac writes: "Oh, no! Costco will never be the same without Alan serenading me with 'It Had to be You' whenever I entered or left the store. It never failed to brighten my day. I wonder if the Costco management knew what a gem he was?"
Something tells me they did.
***
There is always a competition among cities on which has the best restaurants. In California, that competition sometimes focuses on who has the best Mexican restaurants, given our relative riches of several thousand Mexican restaurants from which to choose.
L.A. usually gets the nod. San Diego, given its proximity to the border and large Hispanic population, skates in at No. 2.
However, don't underestimate Bakersfield. Some people, son Thomas is one, think Bakersfield has the best Mexican food in the state.
We had this conversation after eating in a highly touted Mexican restaurant in Santa Paula, whose name I won't mention because of the enormity of the task of opening a restaurant every day, hoping that people will come and serving them good food when they do.
Restaurants are a combination of performance art and distance running and it behooves us to support people who do it well.
The food in Santa Paula was good, but tame. They were playing it safe, chipping for the green rather than taking a shot at the cup. It made me think, made us think:
We have 100 restaurants here in Bakersfield that serve hotter, tastier and more interesting Mexican food. Some of it has to do with our population, entrepreneurial spirit but it's also cheaper to open a place here. Imagine the daunting task of setting up shop in L.A.?
***
Bitsy Ming, a fellow Federer fans writes:
"I had a few tears also watching that third set but as always, he was the consummate gentleman especially during the press conference where the reporters tried and tried again to get him to announce his retirement. It is the end of an era and I am grateful for the ability to have watched him for north of two decades."
***
How magnificent was Djokovic in the finals of Wimbledon, now having won three of four of the majors (Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon) and having only to win the U.S. Open to complete a Grand Slam?
Some people call him a machine but that doesn't give Djokovic near enough credit. He is a living, breathing, highly intelligent human being who deserves everything he has achieved.