Are we in heaven? Fifties at night, mid-80s during the day. Comfortable first light to last.
Fall in the valley. Is there anything better, any place you’d rather be, anywhere else you’d rather wake up with the windows opened, sycamores starting to orange and the promise of one more perfect day?
“Autumn here is late, and slow coming,” wrote the late Ann Williams, an English teacher at West High.
“We have no riots of yellow and sienna and gold. The earliest signs are auditory, but they are as distinctive to me as flamboyant colors must be to people in more definite climates.
Her essay appeared 36 years ago in the Roadrunner newsletter:
“In mid-September, a quiet settles over the Valley, deep and profound. Unlike winter’s silence, which is itself a presence, autumn’s is like the hush we are steeped in when, after late revelry, the last guest has gone home.”
Have you noticed the relief on people’s faces? The gratitude. We are happy, we made it again.
***
I know it’s fall because the pomegranates are redder than an old crawdad. For months, they were pale and green, and seemingly overnight, the 40 or 50 pomegranates have turned red, split and are ready for a pomegranate party on the corner.
***
Rick Zanutto wrote in response to the column on handkerchiefs: Can you have too many, and if so, where are they hiding?
“I can relate to many of your stories: grandkids, the passing of your dad, and just everyday experiences.
“I, too, always carry a handkerchief, and have used it for many reasons. When I was in first through third grades (all the same teacher), she would give gold stars to all that carried a handkerchief. So I've used and worn out many in my 73 years. I also inherited my dad's, as he had many colored and multiple colored ones.”
***
Mitch Styles wrote about one of Bakersfield’s most beloved citizens:
“My first-grade granddaughter Lola and I pick up trash around her school (Downtown School). Lola’s class is doing community service projects. When Lola’s friends saw her, they asked, 'What are you doing?' Lola said, 'Making the world a better place.'
“We walked by Hall Ambulance, where some gals were coming to work. I told them I had talked to Lola about Mayor Hall and that he would be proud of us picking up trash because he always did. I think I made them cry. Didn’t mean to.”
***
Alice Merenbach wrote in regards to the column about coincidences, in this case her own:
“My daughter and her boyfriend set out for Northern California, Montana and Wyoming. A week later, a friend and I traveled across country where we ended up in Craig, Colorado. My friend wanted to visit her niece in Steamboat Springs. We arranged to meet her at a restaurant for breakfast.
“We had a nice visit and were preparing to leave when I heard a 'Hi, Mom!' It was my daughter and her friend. Having had no contact with her since her departure, I have no idea how they ended up in Colorado, and for them to enter the same restaurant at the same time was a major coincidence.”
***
There is plenty of good and good people in the world. Witness Sandy Morris, who helped start Christmas for Seniors of Kern County 12 years ago when she worked for the Bakersfield Police Department.
Sandy and her crew adopt home-bound, isolated, low-income seniors across Kern County, many of whom are veterans or their widows. Adoptees choose a gift worth $25 that normally consists of a robe, slippers, socks and underwear, something along those lines. Their pets are also given gifts.
Local schoolchildren make Christmas cards that many seniors will put up on their refrigerators and leave for months. Seniors also receive a gift bag with shampoo, razors, shaving cream, toilet paper, facial tissue, paper towels and deodorant.
The project is expected to adopt 1,800 seniors this year. For information on how to help, call 703-8893.
***
Charles Aznavour, the late singer, actor and composer who worked into his 90s, wrote: “We are still young. There are some people who grow old and others who just add years. I have added years, but I am not yet old.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.