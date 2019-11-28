We had younger friends over recently and we really punched it up. Painted the town. Showed them how much fun people 20 years their seniors could be.
I haven’t talked to them since, heard any feedback or seen posts on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram like “Went to the Benhams last night for dinner. Fun!!!!! but I’m sure that’s an oversight or they’re on some social media platform we’re not on.
My parents were (and Mom still is) big on having younger friends. They seemed to have a set of friends in every decade — 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s. If they skipped a decade, they’d have two in the next one.
Mom and Dad knew the secret. Younger people are required to have at least one set of older friends. It’s like affirmative action for the elderly. Instead of shooting them into space in order to test the integrity of our rocket ships like Al Franken suggested, younger couples can adopt an older one and satisfy their need for charity.
Older friends are handy. Everybody feels better about themselves if they have somebody for whom they feel sorry. Better gets better still if the people for whom they are pitying are hobbled, legally blind or whose skin has yellowed like wallpaper.
Older friends can also be alternately useful as beacons of what is to come. Beacons who have aged well, look good and are still lively. Someone about whom you’d say, “I want to be like them when I get older.”
Norm Hoffman, the late BC professor and fitness guru, was that person for me. He was sharp, funny, warm and positive. He was also a physical beast and that sat well with some of the younger, would-be animals.
With Norm gone, Dolly Hei, Shafter’s finest, has ascended to the top of the list, although I was worried about her because she had some health challenges. Good thing for me she recovered and now she’s sending photos of her skydiving near Taft.
At the dinner party
For the dinner party, along with the guests of honor, we invited another couple who were nearly our age. It almost felt as if we were competing against one another for the older friends’ slot. The younger couple had the pick of the litter, a litter that extended beyond present company because baby boomers are as plentiful and common as dirt.
When our younger friends arrived, I shook their hands, hugged them and looked deeply into their eyes. I played music they’d heard but it might have been awhile and music they probably hadn’t listened to, but should. I poured them some special wine and Sue made a pasta dish called cacio e pepe — cheese and pepper. I translated it with flair in case their Italian was rusty.
I didn’t look at Sue during the evening but I thought we were doing very well. Our facial expressions were expressive. During dinner, we sat up straight in our chairs and made every effort not to say, “Can you repeat that please?”
They stayed late. I took that as a good sign but it may have meant that they weren’t in a hurry to go home and see their kids.
The evening went beautifully. I’m sure they loved it as much as we did. No doubt they’re looking at their calendars to see when they can do that again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.