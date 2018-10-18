We’re all looking for victories. Victories, as we move forward, may be less about money and more about people.
Robert is one of those people for me. Almost everybody knows a Robert. Knows one or has been one. Somebody climbing a ladder but who could use some encouragement when it gets slippery and hard to hold onto. Encouragement because maybe “Robert” hasn’t had a lot of it in his life.
I’m not naive or as naive as I probably used to be. Encouragement, I know, has to go hand in hand with someone who is willing to put in effort themselves. If somebody is not trying, all the encouragement in the world won’t help.
When I met Robert, he was fresh out of prison. If not fresh, pretty fresh because the scars were still visible. Scars, tattoos and memories of the years inside.
He had a wife, a couple of kids and, most promisingly, a hunger to work. No discernible drug habit either. With a drug habit — and I’ve known and hired many who have had one — this is a different conversation. A conversation with a more uncertain outcome and probably not a good one.
Drugs habits are often two steps forward and six back.
You could read Robert’s life in his face. The battles, uncertainties and the easy temptations presented by friends from his other life, and sometimes there was nothing “other” about that life. He’d slip, just like most of us do.
He’d show up for work and then not. These were just odd jobs: pruning trees, weeding, fall cleanup. No job is too odd when somebody is taking a chance on you.
Finally, he got two years of work on a solar project and then the project ended. Momentum is hard to maintain when a regular paycheck stops. Most of us do better on the every-two-week program.
We’re also better when we’re working. Not as good when we’re not. Idle time is not always our friend, at least not a friend who has our best interests at heart.
There was something I liked about him. A work ethic, a kindness deep down, wanting to do right and do better even when he came up short.
I thought, if everything comes together for him, this could be good. His trajectory. His family’s.
A couple of weeks ago, Robert called. He was excited. Robert had prospects.
“I saw a friend of mine at the union hall,” he said. “He got a job on a crew in Redding that’s doing cleanup from the forest fires.”
His friend had worked with him on another job. He had seen his willingness to work hard and recommended Robert to the man who was hiring.
The next day, Robert was on his way to Redding. Twenty-five bucks an hour, living expenses, transportation and meals. A job that was guaranteed for at least eight months and maybe more the way this state was burning up.
“I want to send you and your wife something so you can go out to dinner,” he said.
I told him I appreciated it but said I’d rather have him save some money and do whatever he had to do to keep the job even though it sounded tougher than anything I’d ever done.
It’s too early to make predictions. Too early to see how far and long will go. A lot can happen and often does.
However, that doesn’t mean we can’t cheer from the sidelines. Clap for every rung ascended. Be a fan and eventually become an admirer.
