HERB BENHAM: Century of stories for this senior superhero

She performs card tricks for her friends at Rosewood. One Sunday, her daughter, Virginia Davies, and son-in-law Dan came for brunch and filmed one of her tricks. When they returned home, they uploaded the video on a computer and watched it over and over again and still couldn't figure it out.
Dottie Hefner is 100. Some people think she might be a superhero in disguise. When I visited her in her cozy apartment at Rosewood (she's been there for 11 years) with her dog, Barney, draped over her lap, there was a walker standing in the corner.
However, when we walked to Rosie's Closet, the thrift store at Rosewood that Hefner helps manage, the walker stayed home and she almost had a spring in her step. The walker may be for show, a stage prop to throw off the bad guys.
Hefner falls in the category of "You just don't know about people." Maybe that's true for everybody. People have stories and there isn't room in one column to tell all of them.
Hefner was an educator. She started teaching second grade in Buttonwillow, then Delano and Bakersfield and eventually served as the principal at Terrace Elementary School in Delano for 15 years.
Long after she retired but while she was still trying to make the world a better place, her daughter remembers when then-State Assemblywoman Nicole Parra honored Hefner as one of the outstanding women in town.
Hefner was called to the podium and she grabbed the microphone from Parra's assistant and said, "I don't think there has ever been a microphone I didn't like." She had the audience in stitches and then impressed them with her love and dedication to the community.
"As a mother, she was loving, nurturing, kind and strict … all rolled into one powerful role model," Virginia said. "She's also forever the optimist."
***
Beverly Hills was a sleepy little town when Hefner and her brother, Lewis, grew up there. Both were born in Kansas City, Mo., and adopted. Although the rich and famous lived in Beverly Hills, you didn't have to be rich and famous to live there.
"My mother resembled movie star Irene Dunne, not beautiful but had a certain something," Hefner said. "She was a wonderful cook, a great housekeeper, drove our big Lincoln and wrote the 'ABCs of Investing' for Dad's savings and loan.
"I adored her and still miss her to this very day."
After her dad's S&L went broke during the Depression, he sold burglar alarms, managed the Los Angeles Athletic Club and the Long Beach Beach Club before founding the First Federal Savings and Loan of Beverly Hills.
"I still remember the call when Dad lost it all," Hefner said. "He stopped taking the Hearst papers because so many of his friends were committing suicide."
She remembers taking walks with him after dinner hand in hand where he would point out the Big Dipper.
"I don't remember him doing anything around the house except going outside and for a cigar and picking up a rose for his lapel."
Hefner's childhood was a blend of the commonplace and the not so common.
She played kick the can, hopscotch, hide and seek, tag and practiced the piano twice a day, listened to "Myrt and Marge" and "The Shadow" and drank milk delivered by the Arden milkman.
The craziest thing Hefner did was walking home from the Del Mar Beach Club in Santa Monica with her best friend, Barbara Guedel.
"We lost track of the number of cars that stopped and asked us if we wanted a ride home," Hefner said. "Somehow our family heard we were walking home and came and picked us up."
When she broke up with her high school steady, Woodrow Wilson Stoner, she told her mother, "I've wasted the best years of my life."
"To my mom's credit, she didn't even smile," Hefner said.
Prior to the breakup, Stoner sent Hefner a letter when she was at summer camp titled "Declaration of Independence."
The not so commonplace including living next door to Stan Laurel of Laurel and Hardy fame and hearing his Russian wife screaming. She also saw Freddie Bartholomew, the child actor from England, sitting on the curb looking lonely because he wasn't allowed to play with any other kids.
After graduating from high school in Beverly Hills, Hefner attended Pomona College, joined the Navy in 1944 when she was 25 and then became an occupational therapist at Oak Knolls Hospital in Oakland. She was discharged in April of 1946.
She took a job in Buttonwillow moving from an apartment with her mom close to Grauman's Chinese Theater in Hollywood. Her mother cried on the drive to Buttonwillow and Hefner may have cried when she arrived.
Hefner taught second grade in Buttonwillow. After lunch, during storytime, she put a child on either side of her who would wave fans to keep her cool.
Eventually she moved to Delano where she spent most of her career and was finally inducted into the Delano Elementary School Hall of Fame.
Hefner was married three times, with her final marriage to Norman Hefner, who was 11 years older and the superintendent of Delano Elementary, being the happiest. They played bridge together, enjoyed eating popcorn, drinking boysenberry wine and traveling.
Holidays were spent at 729 Vassar St. in Delano. Hefner and her husband would decorate the inside of the house, the outside of the house and the large dining table. They would cook the most fabulous meals, and set a table with beautiful china, sterling silver place settings, Waterford glasses, fancy folded napkins and most importantly, lovely homemade place cards — so everybody knew where to sit.
"To this day, if there aren't any cards at the table at Rosewood, we all look at each other and wonder where we are supposed to sit," Virginia said.
As a mother, Hefner did not coddle her daughter.
"My mom made sure I caught every childhood disease there was. Since I was an only child, every time somebody's child had something like measles or chickenpox or whatever, she would arrange a 'playdate' for me — so I could catch it."
Virginia had valley fever and remembers her mother coming into the dark bedroom and sitting with her and talking and comforting her.
"I loved those times together."
***
The present chapter includes Hefner's life at Rosewood. In addition to performing card tricks, helping in Rosie's Closet, she has acted in plays and done comedy sketches. Plus, she practices being a good person.
"She is kind and thoughtful, no matter who you are," said Rosewood administrator Kelly Sargent.
"My grandparents were residents at Rosewood for 30-plus years and passed away this year. She took the time to write our family a lovely letter of condolences and a sweet acrostic of their names that included sweet compliments of my grandparents. She cares and is a beautiful human being, inside and out."
Sounds about right. Sounds like a superhero.