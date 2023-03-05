 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

HERB BENHAM: Catching up with readers, goings-on

+1 
Herb Benham column

Herb Benham

 The Bakersfield Californian
20230111-bc-weather herb

A bright patch of a rainbow is visible above an orange grove on Highway 65 earlier this year. Storms have caused some issues this winter, but the payoff is  growth everywhere.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

How sweet is this rain? Driving in from the desert, flying over Breckenridge and Bear Mountain, walking by the bike path, green everywhere. No brown, no evidence of past fires, just carpets and hillsides of green.

Green like money. Green like better than money.

Email contributing columnist Herb Benham at benham.herb@gmail.com. His column appears here on Sundays; the views expressed are his own.

Coronavirus Cases