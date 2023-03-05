HERB BENHAM: Catching up with readers, goings-on

How sweet is this rain? Driving in from the desert, flying over Breckenridge and Bear Mountain, walking by the bike path, green everywhere. No brown, no evidence of past fires, just carpets and hillsides of green.
Green like money. Green like better than money.
•••
Mitch Styles responded to the column about trying to help grandchildren with homework.
"I was helping my grandson with math a year or so ago. I told him, 'Grampsie isn't too good with math.' He said, 'What are you good at?' I said, 'Hillbilly music, mostly.' He said, 'Where do hillbillies live?' 'Everywhere!' 'What do they eat?' 'Squirrels!'
"My friend Rodney Crowell wrote a song (‘Flatland Hillbillies’) about it!"
•••
Every year Sarah Slayton-Price, owner of Jake's Tex-Mex, makes at least one improvement to her restaurant.
She's been working on an outdoor patio area that is going to be beautiful and will enclose both the seating area inside the parking lot as well as the one bordering Oak Street.
Apparently the city has been tough on her plans. I'm usually for a certain amount of rigor in city planning departments but her walls/fence and landscaping are going to be a net gain for this town as well as dressing up Oak Street, which needs all the dressing up it can get.
The fence is going to mirror what she's done on the south side of the parking lot.
It's amazing what Price — and her father, Skip, before her — has done to that former office building.
•••
Laurie Green responded to the column about selling my old truck.
"My husband and I sympathize with your torn feelings about selling your truck. We've always had one ... sometimes two of them back when he also had a truck for work. One of our sons (who doesn't own one) has borrowed it many times for going to the dump or moving furniture. If we ever get rid of it, I know he'd take it!"
It was good to hear from an old neighbor, Bob Bellue, about the same column.
"Loved your truck bye-bye. Been there, done that with two lovable Ford PUs," he wrote of his pickups. "Now it's my treasured Land Cruiser."
•••
Greg Burum responded to the column about wrinkly arms.
"As our bodies age, it's important to keep exercising. This includes resistance training to stave off sarcopenia (age-related loss of muscle mass).
"I was a fitness trainer in the ’80s, and like you, still at it. I refuse to be a stereotypical senior; sitting on the sofa all day, watching TV, complaining about diabetes, being overweight, etc. We need to take charge of our health by exercising regularly, eating nutritious foods, and getting adequate rest. We can RE-Fire, not retire!"
•••
Credit to the county for building the great new restroom and paving some of the parking area close to the pistol range in Hart Park. That spot has been a jumping-off point for runners, walkers and mountain bikers for years. I believe we can thank Ryan Alsop, the county's chief administrative officer, who is a big outdoors guy and we are lucky to have.
•••
Looking back on a visit with Andrew and Lillian, our La Jolla grandchildren, for 10 days, it was a humbling, fun, exhausting and educational experience. And if you want to establish a relationship with your grandchildren, probably necessary.
There were moments when I wanted to have a cocktail well before lunch (when you hit textured waters, do not look at the clock), and it's pretty much all hands on deck, but reading stories at night, making bread with them, watching them play with their cousins and seeing how much they enjoy their grandmother's pasta carbonara seals the deal.
All good visits to Bakersfield end with a visit to Dewar's. Lilly ordered bubblegum and Andrew had coffee laden with sour gummy worms. Dewar's puts a cherry on top.