Good time to read. Most mortals can't match the seven books Sue has read in the last month, but I finished a collection of pieces by sportswriter and poet Grantland Rice:
Rice wrote, "Outlined against a blue-gray October sky, the Four Horsemen rode again. In dramatic lore they are known as Famine, Pestilence, Destruction and Death. These are only aliases. Their real names are Stuhldreher, Miller, Crowley and Layden."
The reader discovers, later in the piece, that Famine, Pestilence, Destruction and Death didn't weigh over 160 pounds each soaking wet.
On the lighter side. Rice wrote a piece about the Michigan football coach Fielding "Hurry up" Yost. Yost reminded me of half the gym teachers at South High.
Football was Yost's religion:
"Lacking ball carriers, it was Yost who invented his famous attack — 'A punt, a pass and a prayer,'" Rice wrote.
"There was the day his trainer called him to the field and pointed to a prostrate player, stretched half-unconscious along the turf, and said, 'This man must come out, He's nearly dead.'
"'Come out,' Yost said. 'He's breathing, isn't he?'"
***
Former TV anchor Don Clark gave me "The Days of H.L. Mencken." Mencken was an essayist, humorist and cultural critic during the first part of the last century.
I measured it. The book was almost two inches thick. That gave me pause. Two inches means next week, the week after and probably the week after that. The print was big, which saved my reading bacon.
Mencken was not super handy, nor am I, so this description of himself rang a bell:
"At the present moment I am probably as far from a mechanical genius as it is possible for the free white American to get, and still maintain any degree of public veneration."
Mencken appreciated music and musicians, and these passages reminded me of Robert Provencio, professor of music at CSUB and the music director of the Master Chorale, because it sounded like his sense of humor.
Of conductors he writes: "I realized their lives were full of misery, and when a few years later, I became well acquainted with a number of them it seems natural to learn they were steady readers of Schopenhauer and Nietzsche and heavy consumers of aspirin, mineral oil and bicarbonate of soda."
Mencken's take on musicians: "As for the six trumpet players — the very sinew and substance of a brass band — three were redink drunkards, two were grappo addicts and the sixth had to wear a false mustache to throw off the police who suspected him of a trunk murder in Akron, Ohio, and wanted to sweat him.
"I soon found out that, among the instrumental players, the register of the instrument apparently had some effect upon the temperament of the artist. The bull fiddle players were solid men who played the notes set before them, however difficult, in a dogged and uncomplaining manner, and seldom gave the conductor any trouble, whether by alcoholism or Bolshevism.
"The cellists were also pretty reliable fellows but in the viola section one began to encounter boozers, communists and even spiritualists, and when one came to the fiddlers, it was reasonable to expect anything, including even a lust to maim and kill. So also in the brass and woodwind.
"No one ever heard of a bassoon player or tuba player saying or doing anything subversive, but the trumpeters were vain and quarrelsome, the flautists and clarinetists were often heavy drinkers, and the oboists, as I have noted were predominantly meshuggah."
***
I know this story has been making the rounds but just in case you haven't seen it (I hadn't), home inspector Will Wood sent it along:
Wife; from the other room: "Honey, do you ever get a stabbing pain in your chest like someone has a voodoo doll of you and is stabbing it with a pin?"
Me; "No, why?"
Wife: "How about now?"
Welcome to life in the spring of 2020.
