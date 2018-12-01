Frank Fisher, aka Cranky Franky, eats breakfast at the “Pine” six days a week. That’d be seven if Fisher didn’t have coffee and a doughnut at church on Sunday.
The “Pine” is Cope's Knotty Pine Cafe on the corner of Norris Road and Melody Lane, two blocks from the southern edge of Meadows Field. For Fisher, an 80-year-old retired truck driver and oil-field worker, it's become a staple.
“I’m old, and some things don’t work like they used to, but I can still sit up and take nourishment,” Fisher said.
Nourishment? Fisher works the menu like a cowboy does a herd of cattle on branding day: He lassos an omelet on Monday, cleans up a breakfast burrito on Tuesday and rounds out the week with biscuits and gravy, huevos rancheros and a fried pork chop with two eggs, hash browns and toast.
“I take about half of it home because they give you a lot,” Fisher said, half-convincingly.
We’ve never needed a place like the Knotty Pine Cafe more. An outpost where employees and customers shed their worries on the cement steps leading to the white door and slip into a restaurant dedicated to comfort food and joy,
“I’ve sent people home who’ve brought their troubles to work,” said owner Karla Cope. “I have one rule — come in happy.”
Sounds easy, doesn’t it? If we had to do that, most of us wouldn’t be allowed to park. They’d close the off-ramp at Airport Drive and detour us to the Hang Dog Cafe.
A sign in front of the restaurant reads “Oildale, CA, Home of good schools and good people.” It might as well say, “Welcome, come in, you’re home.”
***
Home. Take in the sounds of relaxed chatter, the easy conversations table to table and watch the almost seamless dance between employees and customers, the servers leading without a hitch.
The Knotty Pine (open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. except Thanksgiving and Christmas) feels timeless. It could be 1904 or 2404. Nothing changes because coffee is on the way, bacon is on the griddle and “good morning” is in the air.
There are places where people go to be seen. The Knotty Pine is not one of them. This is where people go to see other people, not necessarily famous people, rich people or beautiful people, but people-people.
“Farmers, lawyers, doctors, CHP, deputy sheriffs, retirees, salesmen, oil-field workers, visitors going to Yosemite, we get all types,” said Karla Cope, who owns the cafe with husband Ronnie.
“People-people” are not ordering lattes because that’s not on the menu. Nor are locally sourced eggs. The eggs come from chickens and given that the Knotty Pine knocks out more than 300 meals a day, you can assume the eggs are fresh.
***
The Knotty Pine was a long shot from the get-go. Cope, who had managed dental offices, had no restaurant experience.
“I came here when it was a bar,” she said. “I was broke and in college and a friend called me and asked if I would fill in for a server one night.”
That night Cope met her future husband while serving him a beer. Thirteen years later, the Copes bought the bar, which had been shuttered, from the bank.
“I thought it might be a nice place to hang out on the weekends,” Cope said. “The lines went to the parking lot the first week. I had to hire more cooks, dishwashers and waitresses.”
The line has lasted 20 years and Cope, 53, eventually left the dental field to “hang out” at the Knotty Pine six days a week.
***
The early crowd pulls up at the restaurant at 5:15 a.m., even though the doors don’t open until 6. Each of the 13 seats at the counter might as well somebody’s name carved in the back with a Bowie knife. The early group is not afraid to fetch the creamers, reach for supplies on the high shelves or “do anything we ask them to do,” Cope said.
The second wave arrives at 8 a.m. The Pine has customers who come in seven days a week and some who check in twice a day.
“I love my customers and know most of them by name,” said manager Renee Eurto. “Regulars will start conversations with people when they see they are alone.”
***
Hard to know where family stops and the crew begins. The crew includes Renee, Haley, Makaela, Martha, Emily, Lauras 1 and 2, Lauren, Abby, Jorge, Ulises, Lupe, Jose, Mauricio, Karina, Rosario, Maria, Rudy, Sam, Brandt, Misty, Memo, Carroll and Cope’s mother, Faye, and sister Judi who help in the office.
No job is too small and no one is better than anyone else. The sentence “that’s not my station” does not exist. You’re either on the team or out the door.
“Everybody serves, mops, cleans and clears,” Cope said.
Every six to eight weeks, Cope has a do-better day. Cope is fanatical about cleanliness. The staff stays after closing and deep cleans. They order pizza, have a drink and talk about how they can do better.
***
Even though Cranky Franky has a doughnut and coffee at Valley Baptist on Sundays, he finds it hard to stay away.
“I’ll drop in after church and see how everybody is.”
Everybody is fine. Everybody is there. Everybody is glad to see him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.