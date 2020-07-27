Little dogs don’t eat much, which I should have known but didn’t. That explains their popularity. They eat lightly and not very often.
We’ve had two dogs for years. One dog wasn’t enough and three seemed too many.
Two, went the conversation real or imagined, could keep each other company. Two could romp around, play with each other and defend the property like a small, lean Israeli counterintelligence team.
Noah knew two were good. Three, and one tended to fall off the gangplank. One and guess who’s coming to dinner?
Two usually consisted of pairing a brown dog with a black one. Until the most recent pairing, both dogs were big. With two big dogs, regardless of color because big brown dogs seem to eat as much as big black dogs, you are buying dog food in 50-pound sacks and storing them in large blue plastic trash cans. It’s not easy to hoist the bag into a shopping cart, heave it into the back of the car and then dump it into a repurposed plastic blue trash can without crushing the side of a barrel or risking deep tissue injury.
Conventional dog thinking goes that 50 pounds of dog food should last a while and it does and it doesn’t, and when it doesn’t it happens when you’re leaving town for more than a couple of days and you’re not sure supplies will last. Sending a dog sitter out for dog food is not de rigueur.
The most recent pairing had been Poco, the late blind chocolate Lab, and Charlie, the brown terrier, dachshund and take-your-pick mix. Poco seemed to eat more than your average big brown dog. Was it possible that she ate more because she was blind? I’ve always thought that the visually impaired sang better — Ray Charles, Andrea Bocelli, the Blind Boys of Alabama — because somehow they were closer to the purity of the human voice and the heart of divine expression, and I wondered if Poco ate more because she appreciated food as a gift rather than as an obligation.
She certainly was quicker and grabbed her bowl with her paws when she was eating so Charlie wouldn’t dart in and execute a sneak attack while she was taking a break.
I liked everything about Poco — she was sweet, loving, could navigate the backyard like she had planned and planted it herself— but she was an eater and now I realize it because she’s gone and Charlie hardly eats anything.
At first, I thought Charlie may have been experiencing a loss of appetite because he was mourning Poco’s loss but how long can dog mourning last? A week, maybe 10 days but I wasn’t aware that dogs were like Italian widows. Poco died a couple of months ago and Charlie still isn’t eating much.
He looks good or as good as Charlie’s pedigree will allow him to look so I don’t think he’s got worms.
When Poco died, we had about a foot of dog food in the bottom of the trash can and a month later, we still have eight inches. I bought another 50-pound bag of Pedigree because I had always done it before when we had two dogs and when we were this low but we’re not close to needing it and I don’t want to open the new bag before we’re shaking the last two or three bits of kibble out of the folds in the bottom of the old bag.
It reminds me of "Seinfeld" when Kramer is driving a car and wants to see how far he can go on empty. Farther than you think. We’re close to empty but empty is closer to full than you realize.
Charlie, likable before, is becoming more so every day. He’s happy, friendly and looks like he could go forever. Forever sounds good with one, two or three dogs and whether they eat or eat you out of house and home.
