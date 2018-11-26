I don’t know about anybody else, but I woke up stiff today. When I started walking, I was like a question mark with feet. My feel-age exceeded my chronological age by 20 years.
Devices on hand included a brace I bought on Amazon for my left knee, two other braces to ward off or contain calf pulls should they threaten or present themselves and finally a neoprene sleeve if tennis elbow flared.
A friend and I were talking recently and the conversation included an injury report. We both had stuff. I was confident that my “stuff” was as serious as was his and I wanted him to know that I was managing my injuries both quietly and courageously.
After I had delivered my report, I asked him how he was doing.
“There are some days, I can barely get out of bed,” he began, his voice dropping an octave, as if to indicate the seriousness of the matter.
“Barely get out of bed?” That’s sort of a given, is it not? Tell me something that might count as breaking news.
“I hurt everywhere and can hardly move,” he continued.
I wondered if he was reading my mail. If not, he could stand to take a creative writing class and come up with some original material.
He told me he had been diagnosed with a crippling case of arthritis, which periodically left him close to paralyzed.
Arthritis? Maybe, he was in bad shape. I’m surprised he wasn’t being trailed by a hearse and buzzards weren’t circling waiting for him to keel over.
Ten minutes later, he had filled his medical charts and had to ask for more paper in order to complete it. I was thoroughly chastened. He had put me in my place like a first-grader who had been sent to the corner for speaking out in school.
***
A few later, I had a similar conversation with another friend. I knew we were on similar medical ground because we both had a torn meniscus. Me, him and 60 million other Americans over the age of 40.
I thought the playing field was even when he doubled down and mentioned his elbow, his left forearm and his new bilateral elbow brace. “A bilateral elbow brace?” Why don’t I have one of those because it sounded like a must-have piece of orthotic equipment.
A few days ago, we ended up on the tennis court together. As it happened the MASH field unit — Friend One and Friend Two — were paired together against me and a fourth player who had his own “stuff.”
The near dead and walking wounded jumped into the lead and never relinquished it. The match was close but the outcome was never really in doubt. MASH looked like a million bucks and were prancing around like forest elves.
Rather than simple sandbagging, there may be a more generous way of looking at this starting with "you never know."
Just when you think you’re done, when you’ve counted yourself out, reconsider. Who knows what is going to happen when you drag yourself out of bed in the morning?
While moving forward, the question mark might become an exclamation point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.