After filling up at the station on the corner of 23rd and F across from McDonalds, I locked the Jeep and went inside the store to buy a water. A tank of gas, a bottle of ice-cold Smart Water, what else did I need?
I walked to the car and pressed the button on my key fob. Silence. No happy sounds of locks clicking open.
I walked toward the Jeep and pressed again. I stood next to the car and pointed at it as if to say, “Do you think I’m playing around here?”
I pressed as hard as I’ve ever pressed in my whole life, almost doubling back my thumb.
When that failed, I turned my back on the car and then whirled around and pressed the button like a gunfighter getting the jump on his nemesis.
I tried the over-the-shoulder move, the down-low one and then I switched the fob to my left hand and went for the left/right move.
“I am really sorry,” I said to the clerk, after I had returned to the store. “I can’t get my car open.”
I hoped that since he worked in a gas station, sold gas and saw lots of cars every day that his experience might include an expertise in key fobs.
“Have you checked the battery?” he said.
No, the last time I opened a key fob, I was unable to reassemble it and $300 later I ended up at the Jeep dealership with two new key fobs.
“Do you have a knife?” I asked.
He looked surprised. When a customer asks a clerk, who is standing next to a cash register, for a knife, the answer is not automatically yes.
He looked me over and handed me a knife. It wasn’t a big knife, but it wasn’t a small knife either. The knife was big enough to hold up a liquor store and small enough to pry open a key fob.
I halved the key fob and exposed the battery. The battery looked like a battery. Beyond that, I was lost.
I blew on the battery, rubbed it on my sleeve, turned it over and then snapped it back in and walked toward the car and clicked. The car was as quiet as the bottom of the ocean.
I apologized to the clerk for the second time and told him I was walking to to the Rite Aid two blocks away. He nodded and looked through the store window. Cars were doing figure eights around the white Jeep. I had never seen so many cars waiting for gas. It was like the gas shortage in 1973 with lines winding around the block.
I walked to the pump and talked to two customers who were patiently waiting for my pump.
“I’m sorry, I can’t open my car,” I said.
The first woman nodded sympathetically. She told me that her key fob had failed once and she had gone manual again. The second woman said that she would pray for me or my key fob, I couldn’t hear which, but I told her I appreciated it. With technology failing, it was time for a faith-based approach to key fob problems.
I walked to the Rite Aid. It was 98 degrees on what turned out to be the last hot day of summer. Good thing I had the Smart Water.
I bought a four-pack of DL2032 batteries for $12. After opening the package and nearly slicing my thumb on the hard plastic, I replaced the old battery and walked back. I was sweating and almost out of Smart Water.
I clicked and the lock slid up. I thanked the clerk and drove home. I felt lucky, maybe even blessed.
I learned something that day. If you hang in there, keep a good attitude and drink enough Smart Water, things will work out. If I had complained, cursed and quit, who knows what would have happened?
The next day dawned bright, cool and fall. Life was good. Time for an errand. I patted the Jeep and pressed the unlock button. It didn’t work and hasn’t since. I might need some more Smart Water.
