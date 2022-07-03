HERB BENHAM: Benham Boulevard has nice ring to it

There is a movement to name a street after me. In a recent letter to the editor, Paul McAdam concluded his piece on how confusing street names can be in Bakersfield with "Wouldn't it be wonderful to zoom down Allen Road, cross White Lane, and find yourself on Benham Boulevard?"
Yes, it would be wonderful and if you found yourself on Benham Boulevard, you might be visited by a feeling of peace, the sense that you have arrived and that all is right with the world. Confusion about street names, or life in general, will vanish.
If we go down this road, and I think you'll agree with me that we should, let's be clear on pronunciation, because there is no reason to muff it up.
Repeat after me in your parlors, kitchens and vestibules: Ben-am, the h is silent. For spelling sake, I say Ben-ham, but in casual conversation, there is no need to emphasize "ham," something I am fond of especially when it's spiral cut, sugared and dabbed with some sweet hot mustard.
This naming opportunity is not without precedence. Jake's Original Tex-Mex Cafe, an incredible restaurant that uses fresh ingredients and makes tasty hot food, cold food and several foods in between, has a dish named after me: Herb's Belcher Spuds. Owner Sara Slayton Price has a keen eye for promotional opportunities in addition to a palate that recognizes greatness when she tastes it.
I'd be saying these things about Jake's — located on Oak Street, slightly north of the intersection of Oak and Truxtun on the east side of the street with handy parking all around — even if they hadn't named those spuds after me.
Compare this opportunity to previous ones. What did Buck Owens and/or Merle Haggard do for Bakersfield other than get thrown in jail, marry each other's wives and write a few hit songs? Anybody can do that.
Compare that to my illustrious career where I've moved millions of people, made them laugh, cry and rediscover their humanity. This is world-beating kind of stuff and I'm not pounding my chest here.
If references are required, talk to my kids, my grandkids. They think I'm awesome. They will be happy to speak of me in great detail while their eyes well with tears.
Consider the little things. I gave a homeless guy a buck recently outside the post office. He wanted two bucks but there are limits to my largess and I could have given him 50 cents, but 50 cents wouldn't have been an accurate reflection of my good fortune.
I'm kind to people, especially the older, the less successful and the not nearly as attractive. Those people are like family to me.
I wouldn't be so bold as to push this idea of naming a street in my honor because I am not, and have never been, that kind of person, but I would suggest you start with the City Council, maybe crash a Board of Supervisors meeting and take it up with the Board of Trade. Whatever you do, don't quit, because if you're a quitter I have no use for you and you will not be invited to my parade.
If you need names of people to contact, I have a few along with some private cell numbers that I'd promise I'd never share but this is different. Don't tell them who told you but winking is OK.
Benham Boulevard has a ring to it. This is no bridge to nowhere. It could be life-changing for you and not a bad deal for me either.