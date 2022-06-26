HERB BENHAM: Aussies find kindness along Dust Bowl migrant path in 'Bikes of Wrath'

Saw a new movie. I saw an old movie but it was new to me so "old" qualifies as new. New, old, it doesn't matter as long as it is good.
The movie is called "The Bikes of Wrath" (available to stream on Prime Video). The name invokes "The Grapes of Wrath," and should because five Aussies ride their bikes from Sallisaw, Okla., to Bakersfield, mirroring the Dust Bowl migration during the 1930s when more than 2 million people moved west to escape the droughtlike conditions of Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri and Arkansas.
There are no better people to pull this off than the Aussies. Who doesn't love them? The Aussies are impossible to get mad at. If you do, as soon as they open their mouths and speak with that Aussie accent, you are mad no more.
The guys are in their 20s and 30s. One of them gets fired up about "The Grapes of Wrath" and sells his buddies on the idea of a monthlong bike trip. They leave in 2018. Not including plane tickets, the budget is around $500.
Without money, this is about opening themselves to the universe. Relying on the kindness of strangers and new friends made on the road. When money and friends run low, play music or busk in gas stations or front yards for a few dollars.
None of them are cyclists. This is not the Race Across America with support vehicles (nothing cushy about that event either) and so not only are they going to get to know Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada and Bakersfield, but they are going to learn about what it means to ride 1,600-plus miles.
There are many things to love about this documentary and the first may be a reminder of the unwritten law of travel: Traveling with money is less important than traveling with an open heart.
Why? You know why? Travelers who do so are often met with that same spirit.
If you're looking for trouble, you'll find trouble and most of us can attest to having found trouble in our lives when we have adopted a surly posture.
However, enter a town, a business, store with warmth and love and there is a pretty good chance you'll get that in return.
No matter where you are, people are friendly, or want to be, and Oklahoma may be one of the friendliest places on earth. The cyclists are welcomed, adopted and encouraged: "Let me call somebody I know in the next town," "Camp on the creek on my property," "Let me pray for you," "I'd love to do what you're doing."
Money appears, they have enough to keep going and that's all anybody needs anyway. Enough food to eat, water to drink and money to make it to the next day.
The Aussies learn and the people whom they meet do, too: We think we know the world. Know ourselves. Sometimes, it's better to think again.
We forget, too. Forget that people have a wellspring of goodwill in them. They want to help. They'd like to have an adventure themselves, but if they can't, they'll give a hand to somebody who is.
The movie makes you want to read "The Grapes of Wrath" again. The cyclists have people read passages from Steinbeck's Pulitzer Prize-winning book along the way.
"If you're in trouble or hurt or need — go to poor people. They're the only ones that'll help — the only ones."
And "I wonder how many people I've looked at all my life and never seen."
"Maybe ever'body in the whole damn world is scared of each other."
"All great and precious things are lonely."
"Lonely" but looking for company. Lonely but looking for the good in people. Having faith that if they keep looking, they will find what they are looking for.