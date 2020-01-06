Shelley Dunlap loaned us the Emerson Junior High 1967-68 Handbook. The worn, yellow cover had an ink drawing of an eagle with its talons extended. Emerson Eagles had a ring to it.
“Shelley says your picture is in it and that you might find it interesting,” Sue said.
When somebody says your picture is in something, you are interested unless the picture was taken in the last 10 years in which case, interest wanes.
Shelley Dunlap (nee Hodges) went to Emerson and so did I. My memories include getting knocked off my bike while riding from school to the Racquet Club, watching a really good girl fight on the quad during lunch and having Miss Ellis for English and Mr. Cato for math, two great teachers.
Emerson was, and maybe still is, an interesting melting pot, which meant that it made sense either to hide during recess or form alliances with the bigger kids. In the same way that people will describe a job they like, no two days at Emerson were ever alike.
Inside the front cover were photos and remarks by Principal Marvin Belcher, student body president Jeff Redford (sitting at his desk holding a pencil looking as if he had just signed the Declaration of Independence) and Mrs. Melvin Pacciorini, president of the Emerson PTA.
“Welcome all new and returning students. I hope you will have an enjoyable year,” Redford wrote.
Then, as if he wants to make clear he is not siding too much with his fellow students, he wrote, “Although we speak of enjoyment, our first purpose is to acquire an education.”
That, survive and maybe talk to a girl or two like Sandy Lackey (impossible because she was a song leader) or Molly Wyatt (equally impossible because she was a yell leader).
Principal Belcher, who I remember as a no-nonsense man and later on as a great supporter of the arts, begins his remarks with a beautifully crafted sentence befitting of a man who is leading the school.
“The beginning of a new year offers the opportunity to carefully consider why we are in school and for whom we do our work,” he wrote. The “for whom we do our work” is an elegant piece of business and immediately endears the writer to the reader, although perhaps not the seventh-grade reader.
Thumbing through the book, I realized I could have learned something had I paid closer attention to its contents.
Appearance: “Good grooming and good manners are the secrets to success in being a real Emersonian. The well scrubbed look is attractive for both boys and girls.”
Girls are counseled to “make sure their school clothes are fresh and neat. Keep the sheer blouses, off the shoulder clothing, tight sweaters or skirts at home where your parents may determine when you wear them.” (Perhaps never.)
“Boys seem most interested in neat haircuts and real shiny shoes. … Students perspire easily and daily bathing should be a must on your daily schedule. A good deodorant helps too.”
I think I did that. Some of that. At least, the sweating part.
There was a section on the school office warning students that it was not for fun and games.
“The school office is a place of business where school matters are conducted daily. It is not a place to loiter or visit with your friends.”
Loitering was a problem. Students were either loitering or thinking about loitering. Loitering was what kids did who hadn’t studied the handbook as carefully as they might have and many of them ended up in prison or attended South High like I did.
Not only was the school office sacrosanct but the lawn in front of the office was off limits too.
“The lawn must be used properly for its intended purposes, that is sitting and visiting, Wrestling, chasing, tripping and other types of 'horseplay' will not be allowed."
“Horseplay” was like “loitering,” gateway drugs to a life of crime. You might be able to get away with one or the other but if you did both, you were on your way to San Quentin.
I was superintendent of buildings and grounds and although I can’t remember precisely what my duties were (if any), they may have included being on the lookout for gum chewers (“Emerson students are not to chew gum in the buildings”) or speed spitters. Sunflower seeds were popular, but pumpkin seeds enjoyed a certain counter culture cache too.
Toward the back of the handbook were the school songs, including the alma mater:
“Far below Sierra Mountains
‘Neath a sky of blue
Stands our noble alma mater
Glorious to view.”
Funny. That’s just how this eagle remembers it.
