Earlier this week, I rode a Bird, one of those electric scooters that recently came to town. I wanted to wave to people and say, “Yes, this is me. I’m riding a scooter,” but I didn’t dare take my hands off the handlebars lest I fall or run over a soft, fleeing animal.
It started with downloading the app. I typed in my credit card information in case there was one company left that did not have my personal information and shopping preferences and wanted to pitch their product.
I’d seen the scooters everywhere. Stuffed in bushes, leaning against trees, angled against the sides of buildings, but after I decided to ride one, it was like finding a Starbucks when you’re on the road. Suddenly, the flock disappeared.
No doubt the app had a GPS feature pinpointing where the Birds were parked but since I couldn’t figure it out, I opted to get in the car and drive until I either found a Bird or ran out of gas.
I finally found three locked to a metal pole at the corner of 20th and E. While I was standing there, squinting into the sun and trying to read the instructions in the dying light of my phone, Leo Hinds drove up in his truck. Leo is a lawyer and presumably smart.
It was good to see Leo but what Leo was, was my lifeline. Embedded in most apps is an intelligence test, a test that I was on the way to failing.
“You have to scan your license in order to complete the signup,” said Leo, even though this was his first encounter with the Bird.
My license was at home and my phone had a 1 percent charge left in it. Without a phone, a prospective Birder might as well be a dead duck.
I drove home, plugged the phone in a charger and scanned my license. By that time, I was as hungry as a winter sparrow so I made myself a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
Phone charged, license scanned, I returned to the flock. Two had left the nest. I entered the code but failed to unlock the remaining scooter.
I started punching buttons hoping that I might get lucky in the same way a bunch of monkeys on typewriters will eventually type the Declaration of Independence. The lock slid off, I mounted the Bird, pushed the throttle and waited for something to happen.
The Bird moved nary an inch. It was dead. If not dead, this Bird, in the words of Monty Python, was resting. I could have put it over my shoulder and jogged down the street because riding it appeared to be out of the question.
I put my foot on the asphalt and pushed off and the Bird kicked into gear. I flew down the street. I was wearing a bright yellow windbreaker so I was free, free as Big Bird. Big Bird with a bigger helmet.
It’s impossible to look dignified on a scooter so I went for interested. Cool and in control. I could look at you or I could pretend I didn’t see you.
I rode to the end of 20th Street, then flipped a U turn, returned to the pole at the corner of 20th and E and locked the scooter. The 10-minute ride cost $2.80 but the charge may have included standing around looking befuddled at the beginning.
***
I read an article recently called “End the Innovation Obsession.” The gist was that in our hot pursuit of the latest bells and whistles, we are overlooking the tried and true: chocolate lava cake, a good dog, an honest mechanic, an expert barber or a one-day vacation to the beach during the winter.
The author talked about pizza drones, cryptocurrency, a shower mic (a sponge shaped like a microphone when you really want to belt out a tune), a knitted beard hat, a baby mop (a mop head attached to a onesie so your baby can crawl and clean the floors at the same time) and a Twinkle Tush, an attractive jewel that hangs on your cat’s tail and hides its behind.
I could use a new shower mic because the bar of Irish Spring I’ve been using tends to shoot out when I try to hit the high notes.
I look at innovations like this: Will they add joy to life? Up the fun quotient? Contribute to a lightness of being?
Do they make you feel young? Young is good when you are young and even better when you are not. A Bird that delivers may be worth the flight.
