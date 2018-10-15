A year ago, I bought a 13-pack of 100 percent cotton, blue Van Heusen men's fine handkerchiefs.
Thirteen handkerchiefs is treasure fit for a king. For $12, there is hardly a better deal and I have looked.
My father carried handkerchiefs. He had red ones and blue ones. They were large and soft and he used them with a flourish.
I inherited a red one. Clean, fresh and pressed. The handkerchief is about the only thing I have left of his but it is enough. When I pull one from my front pocket, I wonder why the flourish gene didn’t get passed from father to son.
Handkerchiefs are handy. If this were baseball, you would liken them to a utility player; somebody who can play the infield, the outfield and even pitch if the game gets out of reach and you don’t want to spend an arm in your bullpen.
How many times have you been somewhere, and wished you had a handkerchief? Say you’re in a church and the funeral makes an unexpectedly wrenching turn and you are gushing tears, or your neighbor is, and without a handkerchief to dab your eyes or to offer your neighbor so they can dab theirs, mourners are employing bare wrists, shirtsleeves or the balled-up paper napkin from lunch that you forgot to throw away.
Handkerchiefs are just as handy for happy times as they are for sad ones. The late-night dinners when conversation becomes loose and free form and leads to explosions of hilarity. Guests are laughing so hard they are crying and without a handkerchief, must resort to their cloth napkins, which might draw a baleful stare from the first lady of the house.
I’ve used handkerchiefs to wipe water spills on kitchen floors, droplets of secret sauce from the front seat of the car and to brush dust from a dusty, gray newspaper cap.
Being 13 handkerchiefs strong, I thought I would never need to order them again. I was set for life. I could leave one in each car, another in a suitcase, the swim bag, the desk drawer at work, in a pair of sweatpants and one in the garage and I’d still have enough inventory to cover emergencies. I was confident and I was wrong.
A couple of weeks ago, I couldn’t find one. There is almost a tidal flow to handkerchiefs that is similar to socks. Both are essentially nomadic. They might camp for months on the desert sand and one morning you wake up and everything is gone, including the spent coals from the campfire.
I looked in all the usual places, but they had vanished. It was as if the handkerchiefs had been called home to serve a higher purpose but where and what that might be was beyond me.
Last week, I ordered 12 more, this time in white. When the handkerchiefs arrive, they will no doubt be greeted by the reappearance of their blue brethren. Greeted and welcomed with a flourish.
