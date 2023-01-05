HERB BENHAM: A good time for parenting advice, helping hand and a happy dog

This is a miracle, the miracle for which I have been looking. Maybe it's the start of something and if not, at least we can see that miracles are possible.
I went to see dermatologist Darren Board for my six-month checkup (I love a good PA). We are going to buy the farm some day, but if we can tiptoe around melanoma and keel over while we're watching a sunrise in Santorini, where the heavens and oceans collide, even better.
I asked him how his family was. Three girls, two teenagers and the youngest, who wouldn't mind being one. You can tell these are good parents and the sort of people who have kids and do the job almost artistically well.
"How do you navigate the cell phone thing?" I asked. "I know that's a tough one for parents."
"They don't have them," he responded. "If we go out, we leave a house phone with which they can call us."
Your teenage girls don't have cell phones? I felt like hugging him but since I was half naked and he was checking for bumps, barnacles and bad boils, hugging a man in a white coat might not have been appropriate.
"You guys are my heroes," I said. "Maybe you can start a movement whereby kids, and adults too, realize that cell phones are a terrific tool, like a hammer in a toolbox but when elevated into lifestyle and godlike status, swamps the rest of your life."
I must have thanked Darren six times on my way out, once for checking me over and the other five for being a sensible parent unswayed by the teeming masses.
I appreciate the Smart & Final on Golden State, close to Westchester, and most of us who shop there are grateful to have a market close. This can be a challenging center, given the people in the parking lot who are camping out and hanging out. Thank you Smart & Final for hanging in there.
When I left the store with three pink grapefruits (Sue) and two bottles of Ocean Spray cranberry juice (Herb), I walked by a large man sitting in a truck with a dog on his lap poking head out of the truck. "Yeller" was wearing a Dodger hat and a pair of spectacles as comfortably as you or I might.
My sense is that dogs are normally not happy about being dressed in sweaters, bowler hats or having ribbons tied around their necks.
It might as well have been the top of the morning for Yeller.
"He has it on all day and he never tries to shake it off," said his large, comfortable owner.
It was as if the dog was a human pretending to be a dog.
You know who is a good guy? Kerry Ryan. I'm not sure he gets enough credit and if he does, deserves every ounce of it.
One day I was heading toward Enos Lane on the bike path when my front tire went flat. My spare was lacerated and the spare for my spare was flat too. I was on the slow road to going nowhere.
Juan Herrera, a school administrator in the Greenfield School District, stopped to help and we managed to overinflate his tube and blow that one too.
I was looking at a 10-mile walk home in my cycling cleats because I didn't have my cell phone (they are good tools) when Kerry rode by at Mach 7 on his time trial bike.
He stopped, interrupted his time trial riding pace and fixed the tire with a good tube that he had. (He had several.)
I could say that he stopped for me because we are friends but my sense is that Kerry does this for almost anybody. It's not just to goose his business, Action Sports, although good deeds sometimes are rewarded.
People get in trouble. They have bad days. Sometimes they could use some help. When this happens, helping is one of the nicest things you can do.
Latest song recommendation: "Gospel Night at the Strip Club" by Ashley McBryde. She is a great storyteller and this is quite a story.
