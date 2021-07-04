HERB BENHAM: A doughnut dream come true

I’m holding my breath. Randy’s Donuts has come to town. So, presumably, has the cinnamon crumb cake doughnut.
I don’t know if you know Randy’s. The big doughnut in the sky. There is one on Manchester Boulevard, moments before you splay toward LAX.
The big doughnut in the sky is an L.A. landmark and has appeared in a million movies and TV shows. It also shows up in dreams. I’ve had a few.
This was no dream because I once missed a flight to Philadelphia when I tried to time a stop at Randy’s so I could bring a half-dozen cake doughnuts to my son Thomas. The line was longer than I had planned and instead of checking in at America Airlines I checked into Randy’s, snagged the doughnuts and missed the flight. In the ensuing doughnut-colored chaos, I grabbed the wrong black bag on the shuttle bus so I went off the runway but did so clutching a waxed paper bag of Randy’s cinnamon crumb cake doughnuts like they were travel medicine.
I learned something: Some things don’t travel. Not White Castle hamburgers. Not Randy’s doughnuts. They shine best in their natural habitat.
For years, Randy’s has been not so much an obligatory stop on the way through L.A. as a joyous one. An occasion. Randy’s is a reason to travel and live.
I know Randy’s has a big selection because I’ve watched people ahead of me in line order the glazed raised, chocolate raised, sprinkled iced cake, plain cake, sugar raised, et al. However for me, the sun rises and sets with the cinnamon crumb cake doughnuts.
What doughnut tastes great on day one and is still going strong on day four? The cinnamon crumbs improve with age. They’re like fine blue cheese without the blue cheese kick.
Who can wait for day four? Who can wait to get home?
Upon purchase, warm from the oven, I usually open the pink box on my lap and get busy. Beware because the cinnamon crumb cake doughnuts are covered with a generous shake of powdered sugar that will end up on your pants, your seat and the roof, which will make you look like you’ve been through Powdered Desert Storm. I’m surprised I haven’t been thanked for my service.
Some people believe, and I am one of them, that a good doughnut can save your life. Doughnuts are a specific pleasure bound by space (the doughnut hole suggesting infinity) and time. Although my friend Bob swears by Smith's doughnuts in the afternoon at the blood bank, doughnuts are about the morning time. When the air is cool, the milk is cold and when you’re hungry in a way that only a doughnut can satisfy.
You think this is perfect. This doughnut has saved my life and given me a powdered sugar whiff of what immortality must feel like.
For those who believe in the power of a doughnut (the secret about doughnuts is that people who don’t like them, like them — watch them snag a piece when you’re not looking), it’s a big deal when a new doughnut shop opens. Remember Krispy Kreme when the original one opened here more than 20 years ago? The first customer in line was in a wheelchair and on oxygen. You don’t think he was looking for a miracle, the sort that only a doughnut can deliver.
I’m holding my breath or I did until I went by Randy’s at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday (the day it opened). I bought two cinnamon crumb cake doughnuts, a pink one with sprinkles for lucky granddaughter Nora and gratefully accepted the free raised glazed doughnut.
Bravo. The big surprise was the glazed doughnut. Who knew? I didn’t but do now.