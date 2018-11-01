“Mimi, I don’t feel good.”
“Mimi” is Sue, Andrew’s grandmother, and “I” is our 3-year-old grandson whom we were taking to San Diego after spending a week with us before Halloween.
“I don’t feel good” can mean a lot of things. It can denote psychic and spiritual angst. It can also mean, “unless you get me out of this (expletive) carseat, I cannot be held responsible for what I might do.”
“Would you like us to stop?” Sue said.
“Yes,” he said, in muffled tones.
“Please pull over,” Sue said. “The next exit has a rest stop.”
I could do that if I were flying a spaceship or a hovercraft but going from the carpool lane to the first lane in traffic in less than a quarter-mile is not easy.
It’s not easy but men like pulling off miracles in the face of the impossible. Our fathers went to war and we go to war on the freeways. It’s a way of touching our inner hero.
“We’re going to make it Andrew,” I said.
When I looked back to give him the thumbs up, he was throwing up. If that was your child, you might be yelling for him to hold it and not do something he would regret for the rest of his life but with a grandchild, there is sympathy, understanding and love.
How times have changed.
“Are you done throwing up?” I said, looking at him through the rearview mirror.
No, he was not. He launched into Round 2 with renewed vigor and Round 3 did not appear be out of the realm of possibility.
I began deconstructing what he had had that day but after the pepper jack cheese, Ritz crackers and Halloween pumpkin candies, I decided that knowing more would not serve the greater good.
“Well, Andrew, I guess I’m going to have to sell the car,” I said.
I was thinking about the friend of mine who ended up selling his late model Swedish station wagon after a neighborhood child had thrown up in it, after ingesting red licorice, teriyaki beef jerky and an Orange Crush. It had more colors than a Renoir.
“Papa, are you going to sell the Jeep?” Andrew asked.
“No, of course not,” I said.
That’s what I said. What I thought was, maybe. Whatever we do, we won’t blame you. We’ll probably find a way to praise you and buy you an ice cream cone.
“Please pull up to a faucet,” Sue said, when we exited at the rest stop overlooking the ocean. “I’d like some wet paper towels. I have a plan.”
Plans are good. Especially when it’s somebody else’s plan and they volunteer to secure the perimeter. I walked to the bathroom. I didn’t dawdle but I didn’t rush back either.
“I think we’re going to have to use your long-sleeved, blue shirt to drape over his seat because it’s wet,” Sue said.
My new, blue cotton shirt? The one I’ve worn every day since it got cool? My favorite shirt in the world?
Why can’t we use one of your shirts? It’s not like you don’t have shirts. Do you get a pass because your shirts are called blouses and have frills with poof balls at the end?
She draped my shirt over the wet car seat. Goodbye, shirt. I’ll never be able to look at you again and not think of Andrew. That was good and bad.
Soon, we were back in business, in the car and on our way. Two hours later, we were in San Diego. We washed the car seat cover and Andrew helped me hose off the hard plastic car seat shell.
That’s an adventure. Times have changed. People too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.