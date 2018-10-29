To appreciate Halloween, take a walk through an old neighborhood with a 3-year-old. If you don’t have one, borrow one. If you can’t borrow one, be one.
“Papa, let’s take a walk and look for haunted houses,” Andrew said.
Andrew is our 3-year-old grandson who was visiting last week. He rode his bike. Rode on a cracked, uneven sidewalk, under big trees and over acorns and leaves, terrain where haunted houses thrive.
Two blocks down, we hit gold. A neighbor had fashioned a foot-high, blue door and fastened it to the base of a sycamore tree.
“That’s where the goblins live,” I said.
“Do you think they’re in there right now?” he said.
Tough question. Good question. A question that required knowledge of a goblin’s sleeping habits.
“I think they sleep there at night,” I said.
“Where do they live during the day?” he asked, looking up the huge tree trunk, as if they might be spying on us.
Probably. I’m not sure what the little guys do or if they are even little. I have trouble keeping goblins and elves separate. I’ve always thought goblins were bigger and came in green and that elves wore vests and jaunty hats.
There was nothing stopping a goblin from wearing a vest and a jaunty hat except a barrel chest and a pointy head.
“Goblins are good,” he said, with absolute 3-year-old certainty.
I didn’t know that. I thought goblins could go either way. Weren’t goblins like raccoons? They look cute from a distance but will rearrange your face if you get too close.
“Can you open the door?” he said.
I guess you can open the door; it had a set of hinges and door-like qualities, but who knew how many goblins were in there? It wasn’t a big space but tell that to a bunch of clowns packed in a tiny car.
I opened the door. Inside was a cut-out, paper arrow pointing upward. Was it an indication that the goblins were perched in the upper branches or a suggestion that good things happen when we keep our chins up?
We stood in front of the door. After five minutes of making stuff up, my limited store of goblin knowledge was exhausted and my stories started contradicting themselves. Time to go on and look for haunted houses before I was revealed as a Halloween fraud.
I looked for houses that were empty, but there weren’t many so I had to shift gears. If there were no cars out front, I told Andrew the house was haunted. Good thing no one popped out the door to get their morning newspaper otherwise I was busted.
“You mean no one lives there anymore?” he asked.
No one. Not forever. Pay no attention to the porch light and the winter rye coming up on the front lawn.
On the way back, we walked by a small apartment building whose windows had been boarded up with particle board.
“Is this house haunted?” Andrew asked.
Haunted? Are you kidding me. I thought about telling him that everybody had died in the house but that might have been too much for a 3-year-old and I was knee-deep in lies already.
Suddenly, a black cat jumped on the front porch railing. The cat sat there, as still as a tombstone in an English cemetery. We looked at the cat and the cat looked back.
Its eyes were green and looked as if they had witnessed unspeakable horrors. However, being a cat, those people, even if they were condemned to suffer for eternity, were on their own.
We walked by a locked shed that belonged to Cal Water. I told Andrew it was haunted. So was the old white garage next door. If the garage wasn’t haunted, it needed a paint job.
What a neighborhood. Goblins, haunted houses and black cats. Halloween, the way it was meant to be.
