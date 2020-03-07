Our baby turned 30. How did that happen?
On our middle-of-the-night drive to Memorial Hospital, Sue suddenly remembered we were out of apples. Our neighbor Sally, who came over to take care of the three older kids, would have to improvise.
Wasn’t that just yesterday?
Thomas was supposed to be a girl. That was the plan. Our first was a girl, the next two boys. No. 4 would be bookend and the righting of the ship.
However, in the "man plans and God laughs" category, Thomas arrived. He’s never looked back and neither have his parents.
He’s always been Thomas to me. To his mom and the neighbor kids, he was Tommy for a while, partly to distinguish him from his older friend across the street.
He has the best life rhythm. Not best compared to the other ones but best in general. Most of us are in for a certain developmental struggle as we move through life but some people have a more graceful time of it.
Families have bridges and Thomas is the one thing his siblings can agree on. Agree that he has it going. Agree that he is the favorite child.
“Favorite child.” That’s the family joke. They roll their eyes when there is an exhibition of affection or an extra dozen cookies.
Thomas worked from a young age. In that way, he is a throwback to an earlier generation. He started working for Jeff Hedberg in the Bakersfield Racquet Club pro shop when he was 14. He worked through high school and then in college, breaking his mother's heart, he quit school at UC Berkeley midway through his junior year so he could arrive at 4 a.m. and work as the gardien du garde-manger at Chez Panisse.
“If I want to be a chef, I have to start early,” he said by way of explaining his decision that devastated his mother.
It was like turning pro in tennis. Sometimes you have to do it at 17 to have a chance on the tour.
Now, he’s a chef. He’s put in the work and the work has made his food taste good.
He calls to talk to his mom about cooking, among other things. He and I talk about the Lakers, Rams, Dodgers and tennis. He doesn’t ask me for advice very often, which is good because I'm not sure my advice is worth much.
Three days before his 30th birthday, he came home. He wanted to start his celebration here, with his brothers and his Bakersfield friends.
He brought trout, meat and wine. He cooked. It was like being at a restaurant, a good one.
At dinner, Sally, she of the apples and taking care of the other kids, asked him what his favorite year was.
Thomas, seated at the end of the table, thought about it. He really did. Then he smiled the gracious and grateful smile he’s always had.
“This year,” he said. “Right now.”
He meant it but he also meant last year and the years before that. His glass overflows.
He’s been a really good kid. They all have but he's the baby and, as everybody knows, the favorite.
Thirty years ago, we were graced with a boy who was supposed to be a girl but who has turned out better than we ever would have hoped.
Happy birthday on this and every best day of your life.
