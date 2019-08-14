Bakersfield is a hot place, an oceanless place and a place with more than its share of August-loving mosquitoes, but a good place, too.
“Good” because its spirit of generosity can run as deep as the Kern River did earlier this spring.
Start with the people who play tennis. People who love the game so much that last year they donated more than 300 racquets, 2,000 practice balls and 200 pairs of sneakers to 26 high schools. This year, the campaign led by KCTA, the Kern County Tennis Association, is aiming for 400 racquets, 400 pairs of shoes and 6,000 practice balls.
The late Etta Lewis, who taught kids for free for years at Martin Luther King Park, would smile down from heaven if she knew, and could she smile.
“Many of the girls join our tennis team with no knowledge of what it takes to get good at tennis,” wrote Svetlana Sharp, the girls coach at Shafter High. “When they play girls from Bakersfield schools, their self-image as a tennis player is bleak. Having proper tennis racquets and shoes makes them believe that they can become real tennis players. We are grateful for the help.”
Bakersfield has a great tennis tradition, one that stretches back 120 years to the early days of Beale and Jastro parks, and then later to the Bakersfield Racquet Club, Stockdale, Bakersfield Country Club and Seven Oaks.
Local players have won more than 100 national championships, played in top collegiate programs and become top-ranked pros.
The community is teeming with people who like the game so much that they want to share it with high school students who could not otherwise afford it.
People such as talk show host and noted Monday night doubles specialist Scott Cox; Don and Nita Holland, Beth Kuney, Robert Limpias, Jerry Matthews, Melissa Sweaney, Amy and Jeff Meger, and Steve Holloway. Add local businesses like Barber Honda, Sequoia Sandwich Co. and McDonald's, Active 20-30 Club, the Westchester Kiwanis as well as Tennis Warehouse and the Southern California Tennis Association.
Tennis is expensive. A good racquet can run $200, shoes $150 and balls are cheap, but they wear out after you whack the stew out of them a few times.
However, tennis is worth it. You can play forever. This life and the next.
Jerry Matthews, player and president of the BRC Board of Directors sent this email:
“I believe you may be aware of the mission undertaken by KCTA to equip high school tennis players who cannot afford to purchase their own racquets and shoes,” wrote Matthews. “Last year we donated more than $50,000 worth of equipment (should players have had to buy them).
“Scott (Cox) refurbishes them for a song, and the shoes are purchased at a deep discount.”
The program started informally several years ago as a kind of "clean out your closet" thing when retired fireman Randy Crider had four racquets he wasn’t using and donated them to high school coach Erik Falk.
If you play regularly, you probably have racquets mothballed in your closets and garages — and who are you helping then?
“Your typical high school player has never held a racquet in their life,” Matthews wrote. “The Kern High School District serves more than 40,000 students. In all but four schools, (53 percent to 90 percent) of the student body qualifies as socioeconomically disadvantaged.
“The outlying communities are worse. Many players join their high school with hope, curiosity but without a racquet.”
Being on a team is good. Debate, football or tennis. The chance that you can learn to play a sport you can enjoy for the rest of your life is worth donating a racquet, a pair of shoes and a can of balls.
If you are fired up about this program, feel free to will your entire fortune to the KCTA. Or do this:
- Mail a check to Kern Community Tennis Association, P.O. Box 11915, Bakersfield, CA 93389.
- Donate racquets, shoes or other tennis gear at any of the four tennis clubs in town. Mention it is for the KCTA high school equipment donations.
- Go to the KCTA website at www.kerntennis.org.
- Email KCTA Executive Director Beth Kuney at bkuney@kerntennis.org.
- Convert your Amazon account to an AmazonSmile account and designate Kern Community Tennis Association as your charity. Amazon makes a small donation for every purchase. It is free and easy to do.
Girls who play for any of the local high schools may pick up free shoes and racquets at the Bakersfield Racquet Club 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21. For a better selection, players should coordinate with their coaches first.
