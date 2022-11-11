DELANO RAMBLINGS: Christmas Parade preparations getting underway in Delano

Entries for Delano’s annual Christmas Parade are being accepted until Dec. 5 which is the pre-registration deadline for the Thursday, Dec. 8, parade. Entries should be submitted online.
Late entries will be placed at the end of the parade. Applications for the parade are online or contact the Delano Chamber of Commerce office, 661-725-2518. Contact also may be made at info@delnaochamberofcommerce.org.
Nov. 23 is deadline for food vendors to seek positions at the vendor fair which will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. on parade night in the block in front of City Hall.
Lighting of the city’s Christmas tree will take place after the parade. The city of Delano is furnishing hot chocolate, coffee, and cookies which are available from 5 to 9.
There is no parade fee for elementary, middle, or high schools or the military.
The fee is $25 for religious/non-profit charitable/service organizations which are Chamber members or $50 for those without Chamber membership. Other non-profit organizations/commercial/business/iindividual entries are $50 if Chamber members or $75 if not a Chamber member.
The $75 fee also applies to political entries who are Chamber members or $100 for those without Chamber membership.
Car/Truck clubs of five or fewer vehicles will be charged $50 with an additional $5 per additional vehicle fee with groups having more than five vehicles.
The 27th annual Soroptimist International of Delano golf tournament drew a field of 96 golfers and 25 teams.
First place in gross team score was determined by a scoreboard playoff. The winning team of Tennison Hoofard, John Bair, Del Van Sickel, and John Anspach was sponsored by Sunview Vineyards of California.
Second gross sponsored by Tony’s Firehouse Pizza was composed of Anthony Martinez, Ray Ortega, Darrel Duran, and Jim Salim.
In the closest to the pin category, on hole 7 for men, Anthony Gonzales was within two feet. Teri Vasquez for women on hole 10 was within nine feet, eight inches. Del Van Sickel was six feet, five inches from the hole on hole 15 and Tennison Hoofard seven feet, five inches from the hole on hole 18.
Longest drive for the men was by Gilbert Alaniz on hole 16 and for the women Nikka Cabello on hole 6.
Tournament chairpersons were Bonnie Armendariz, Adriana Garcia, and Kathie Wright.
Impressed I was by the knowledge expressed by a former Delano High cheerleader who was home for a week in late October before returning to her home outside of Shelton, Washington.
Dana (Pangaldan) Andrade, the daughter of Marilyn and Virgilio Pangaldan of Delano, is a 2016 Delano High graduate whom I knew well during her four years of Delano High cheerleading.
During her prep days, cheerleaders were selling advertising for one publication or another through the entire school year, and Dana was always one who would volunteer to be taken to a prospective advertiser. She was very successful in selling ads, so I assume her “pitch” to businesses was influential.
Since high school, she served 3.5 years of active duty in the Army and now has completed 2.5 years in the reserves.
She gained instruction in her specialty field of dental assistant while stationed in Fort Bliss, Texas, from 2018 to 2021. She is now stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington. She previously served a year in South Korea, 2017-2018.
Her husband, David Andrade Huerta, is from Van Nuys, and has been in the service for six years.
From her phone, she showed me pictures that would make anyone envious. Their home is on the outskirts of a forest where a person can clearly see a lake and deer with a golf course nearby. I told her that she should make a Christmas card from the setting near her home.
She explained her role as a dental assistant and her understanding of children’s dental needs. I suggested she immediately train to become a dental hygienist to take full advantage of her knowledge.
Frank Garay, coach of the Cesar Chavez High girls’ tennis team, sent me an email listing the Chavez 7-2 win over Desert High in the first round of tennis playoffs and then an 8-1 conquest of Highland in the second round.
A 5-4 win over Wasco boosted the Chavez girls into the finals of the division.
Local high schools celebrated Veterans Day with no school on Friday.
For Delano High, the week of Nov. 13-16 is welcoming a visit of the committee of the Western Association of Schools and Colleges, which reviews high schools every four years to determine how well a school is doing its job.
The Delano Chamber of Commerce has scheduled its 12th annual crab feed for Feb. 18 at a site still to be determined.
Persons may contact the chamber's office to make arrangements for securing a table for the event. ...
Popeyes at the Cecil Avenue and Princeton Street corner near Delano High School seems ready to open very soon.
Maybe by the end of the year or early 2023 the same will be said for In N Out and Chipotle in the area of the Marketplace near Highway 99. ...
You just missed Friday's Delano Relay for Life “Striking Out Cancer” pop-up event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Delano High School parking lot along Cecil Avenue.
The event was the first fundraiser for the group’s 2023 drive to earn funds for the American Cancer Society.
Participants can go online to buy a 2023 Cesar Chavez High yearbook for $70. The price goes up in December.
Find it online or better yet, stop by room 60 at CCHS to contact advisor Rosemarie Dao, who has directed the yearbook for several years.
Jasmine Robles is editor-in-chief this year with Alanna Caldwell the copy editor, Princess Dela Cruz the photo editor, Mayam Mejia business manager and Jacob Ordonez the equipment manager. ...
New intern at the Chamber of Commerce is Christian Cota, a Delano High Class of 2017 graduate and doing his interning through UEI College.
He assumes the post held by previous intern Ashley Melchor, who worked in the post for six weeks through the San Joaquin Valley College program.