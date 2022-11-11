 Skip to main content
DELANO RAMBLINGS: Christmas Parade preparations getting underway in Delano

Gary Girard

Gary Girard

 TBC
Delano Christmas Parade

Workers and their children of the Delano Police Department 911 Emergency responders wave to parade-goers as their float heads up Main Street during the annual Delano Christmas Parade in 2019.

 Maria Ahumada-Garaygordobil / The Record

Entries for Delano’s annual Christmas Parade are being accepted until Dec. 5 which is the pre-registration deadline for the Thursday, Dec. 8, parade. Entries should be submitted online.

Late entries will be placed at the end of the parade. Applications for the parade are online or contact the Delano Chamber of Commerce office, 661-725-2518. Contact also may be made at info@delnaochamberofcommerce.org.

