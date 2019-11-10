Cop Tales are true stories as told by law enforcement officers from all over the country. The stories are told in the first person. The actual officer’s initials follow each story.
GET BACK HERE
Although I usually don’t mention specific locations, I didn’t want anyone to confuse this incident for anything that would happen at one of my Eagles games. One day, my wife, who is a Raiders fan, and I went to a Raiders game in Oakland. The seats were toward the top and we were all exiting the stadium. The stairs were so crowded and everyone was moving so slowly.
One spectator who definitely consumed too much alcohol became impatient and started to climb up the wall of the stairs. People asked him what he was doing, so he told them he was not going to wait. He told everyone he was going to jump down from there. We were so high that he would have jumped to his death.
People started laughing at him and watched as he climbed. I immediately pushed people out of my way as I ran toward him. Just as he was about to go over the top, I grabbed onto his clothing, and used all my strength to pull him back on top of me. I then told him he never would have survived the fall. It was very disheartening to me to see that not one person made an attempt to stop him from jumping.
— BS
THAT WAS A WEIRD LANDING
While on routine patrol one cold winter night, two CHP officers spotted a van parked on the shoulder with the lights on and the engine running. There was a man standing behind the vehicle, so they stopped to see if he needed assistance. They were told by the man that he had stopped to relieve himself and locked himself out of the vehicle.
One of the officers noticed that the rear window of the van was partially down and thought he could squeeze through and open the van from the inside. However, he was somewhat larger than he thought and became stuck partly inside the vehicle. He just hanged there as his feet could not reach the ground. The other officer called dispatch and requested assistance. I was the shift supervisor and responded to the incident.
Between the partner officer, the van driver, and myself, we were able to rescue the stuck officer. On closer examination of the vehicle, I realized that if I removed my gun belt and jacket I could probably squeeze my thin body into the vehicle through the small opening of the window. It was a tight squeeze, but I was finally able to drop inside the vehicle.
As I landed, I was startled to feel a body underneath me. Somehow, the officers and driver failed to inform me that the stranded motorist was transporting a body to a mortuary.
— RS
HE IS JUST FINE
I was patrolling a local freeway one evening, nearing quitting time. I was traveling the speed limit when a sedan overtook and passed me. I lit the car up and the driver yielded to the right shoulder. The male driver quickly exited, and yelled that his child was injured.
I went to the passenger side of the car and saw that the mother was holding a 3-year-old boy in her lap. His head was covered in blood and he was unconscious. The father rapidly told me that he accidentally ran over the child when he was backing out of his driveway. They asked for an escort to the emergency room.
Departmental policy prohibited escorts, so I took the mother and child in my patrol car, and told the father to drive safely and meet us at the hospital. While en route Code 3 to the hospital, I radioed ahead so the trauma team would be prepared for our arrival.
At the hospital, I took the boy in my arms and rushed him inside. The trauma team directed us to the exam room to evaluate and prep him for treatment. While holding the child, he grasped my hand and would not let go. Holding my hand seemed to calm the child, so the doctor and the mother asked me to stay there and hold him.
I contacted my sergeant and advised him of my situation, and advised him I would be late. I stayed with the child until they took him in for surgery. I stayed and talked with the parents for awhile, but I knew I wanted to get home to my own children. I went in their bedroom and kissed them as they slept.
I never checked on the outcome of that boy, because in my head, he pulled through just fine.
— JH
