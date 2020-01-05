Cop Tales are true stories as told by law enforcement officers from all over the country. The stories are told in the First Person. The actual officer’s initials follow each story.
WORKING TO THE LAST MINUTE
On my very last day as an assistant chief with the Highway Patrol, I drove down the street from the Division office in my unmarked patrol vehicle to purchase a sandwich for lunch before I went home. I parked in the Subway parking lot and looked around before I entered. While inside, a young scraggly man and his female companion walked in a couple minutes behind me. I received my sandwich and left. When I got to my vehicle, I noticed there was a brand new Audi with no license plates on it parked in the lot. I knew it wasn’t there when I entered, so I figured it must have been driven by the young couple.
I had a feeling the vehicle may be stolen and I didn’t want them to get suspicious, so I left the lot, drove around the business next door, and watched the vehicle. When the couple exited the Subway, I saw them looking around for me. When they finally got into the Audi, I pulled forward and blocked their exit with my vehicle.
When I approached the driver’s side, I asked the driver if he owned the car. He told me it was a rental car. I told him it didn't even have license plates yet. I then told him to put the vehicle in park, turn off the engine and hand me the keys. At that point, he reached down between the seats. It looked like he was reaching for a weapon, so I drew my handgun and told him to freeze. At that point, he pulled the gear selector back again, and floored it. When he got to my vehicle, he drove up on the grass lawn and went around it.
I jumped in my car and went after him. I notified dispatch and requested units for assistance. At one point, he approached a train that was crossing the roadway. He made a U-turn and accelerated towards my car on the wrong side of the road. I slowed down and waited for him, but he swerved around me at the last minute. He then entered the freeway and I continued behind him. I stayed with him while I waited for marked patrol cars to take over the pursuit, but then he started to pass on the right shoulder and make unsafe driving maneuvers. Since I was in an unmarked car, I aborted the pursuit and advised the Highway Patrol helicopter and other units of his last location. He drove into a field and fled from the vehicle, but our vehicle theft officers were able to eventually apprehend him. The vehicle was, in fact, a newly stolen vehicle. I then returned to the office and turned in my state vehicle. Not a bad last day, huh?
— BS
GREAT SAVE, DOC
One evening while working for the highway patrol, I was notified of a stabbing at a party in a small town close to my work area. A man stabbed another party-goer in the heart with a large Buck knife. The victim stumbled into a resident post house of an ambulance company, and dropped to the floor while bleeding profusely. While the paramedics were transporting him to the hospital, an officer in a neighboring county stopped the suspect vehicle approximately 100 miles from my location. Since they needed the suspect booked in our county, I was assigned to respond and pick him up. Since our department policy requires us to re-search suspects any time we take possession of them, I conducted a search on him. Imagine my surprise when I located the buck knife in the suspect’s pant leg.
The paramedics told me the emergency room doctor did not waste any time once he received the victim. He immediately gave him an anesthetic and cracked his chest wide open. The doctor sewed up his heart and saved the man’s life. That was a lot of excitement for such a small town.
— RN
NO ONE EVER TOUCHED HIM
In 1966, one night after dark while working for the Highway Patrol, I followed a car that had no license plates or other visible signs of registration off the freeway into a district in a major city. I turned on my red spotlight and the car stopped. I approached the driver’s door and had to ask him to roll the window down so we could talk. I asked for his driver’s license and registration. He gave me his license and said that his registration was on the windshield. The driver got out and followed me to the right side of his car where I used my flashlight and confirmed the Temporary Operating Permit stuck to the lower right of the windshield was valid and current.
The driver was loudly berating me for stopping him. He yelled that I had only stopped him because of his race. I tried to explain that I could not tell what race he was until I talked to him. He got louder and louder which caused a crowd of onlookers to gather. I was very careful to remain quiet, polite and professional. Suddenly, he became quiet and very polite, and the onlookers just evaporated. I gave him back his license and apologized for his inconvenience.
I didn’t know why he had a change of demeanor until I headed back to my patrol car and saw that a city police car had parked behind me. Four huge men were standing outside the vehicle. They were dressed like motorcycle cops with black boots, black gloves, black leather jackets and helmets. That was my first experience with the City Police Tac-Squad. Back in 1966, there were a lot of problems from different militant groups and the task force was developed to maintain control. Apparently, if you were at least 6-6 and 300 pounds and didn’t make the cut to be a professional football player, you were hired onto their Tac-Squad. The Tac-Squad had four men to a car and they patrolled in the sketchier parts of the city to serve as back-up officers to any officer(s) who needed it. Although they eagerly anticipated some “Action”, they were so imposing that they rarely saw many scrapes. They certainly kept me out of trouble that night.
A few months later, I again met up with the Tac-Squad. I was working the night shift in a two-man car when I arrested a very drunk gentleman from a South American country. He was so drunk that his car was scraping the side rails of a bridge. He did not speak any English. I knew very little Spanish, but fortunately my partner was bilingual. The man was extremely frightened and acted as though we were going to beat him. When we arrived at the jail, we assured him we were not going to hurt him. We took him to the booking floor in the elevator.
On a busy night, the booking floor was full of drunks, murderers, pimps, prostitutes and street fighters. Loud cursing, agonized moans and shrieks of laughter filled the air. There was a panic button inside the elevator in case officers needed assistance. I’m sure you can guess what happened. Our arrestee bumped into the button. As we neared the booking floor, my partner and I could hear the buzzer. We looked at each other, and thought, “Oh No.”
A four man Tac-Squad happened to be on the booking floor. When they saw the red light, they lined up in a defensive scrimmage formation and burst into the elevator the moment the door opened. I’m not sure if it was me or my partner that screamed as we flattened ourselves against the wall, but then we looked for our arrestee. It was then we realized that he simply passed out onto the floor.
— JW
