Cop Tales are true stories as told by law enforcement officers from all over the country. The stories are told in the first person. The actual officer’s initials follow each story.
DIRTY HARRY WOULD HAVE BEEN PROUD
One graveyard shift, while working as a sergeant for the Highway Patrol, another sergeant approached me and advised that since he and I were getting into so many high risk incidents, the lieutenant wanted us to ride together to be safer and to keep each other out of trouble. We hit the streets and made a few stops in between checking on our officers.
At approximately 4 a.m., while I was driving, we spotted a stolen vehicle on the city streets. I activated the red lights and the vehicle accelerated away. With all the lights and siren on, we chased him through the empty streets. At one point, he was going so fast that he hit a rise in the road, and lost control of his vehicle. He hit a traffic light pole so hard that the overhead lights started to spark and flash. His vehicle then came out of the air, struck a large stationary mailbox, then smashed right through the front plate glass window of a closed restaurant. The entire vehicle was in the building.
We arrested him and turned him over to our officers to have him booked in jail. My sergeant partner and I were arguing over which one of us was going to advise the lieutenant. Unfortunately, I was the junior sergeant.
— BS
I DON'T WANT SOME THIEF STEALING MY SHOES
While working with another deputy as a two-man unit, we got a call of a purse snatching at a nearby market. When we got there, we talked to the victim and a witness. The victim was able to tell us how much cash and what denominations were in her wallet. The witness described the getaway car with a license number. We gave the dispatcher the license information and she gave us a registered owner with an address.
We went to the address and the suspect vehicle was parked in a patio, by the back door. The hood of the car was still warm. My partner went to the front door to contact the owner, while I stayed by the back door. Right after my partner knocked on the door, a young man came out of the back door. I was getting ready to chase him, but to my surprise, he didn’t run. Instead he just acted like everything was normal. I told him to come around to the front of the house to talk with my partner and I. When we got to the front, my partner gave me a signal to handcuff him.
The owner of the car was the guy’s sister and she said he had been out driving her car. I hooked him up, searched him for weapons and put him in the car. Before I shut the car door, he asked me if he could leave his shoes with his sister as he didn’t want them to get lost in the jail. I said he could, so he held his feet up for me to pull off his shoes. I thought it was an odd request, so I looked inside the shoes. Tucked in the toe of one shoe was some cash. It just happened to be the exact amount and in the exact denominations as the victim had reported. I’m pretty sure this guy took a plea bargain instead of going to trial.
— RI
THE MISSING DRIVER
Not long after graduating from the CHP Academy, I was working swing shift. I had just been released to patrol on my own when I was dispatched to a multi-car accident, with a car fire on the freeway. When I arrived, the fire department was putting out the fire. There were three cars, and the middle one was completely destroyed by fire.
I contacted the drivers and an apparent witness, who were standing next to a fence that separated the freeway from the frontage road. No one was seriously hurt, so I got their driver's licenses, took their statements, and ordered tow trucks for all three cars. I knew there were three cars, but I only located two drivers, so I asked them if they knew the whereabouts of the third driver. They didn't, so I walked back to the cars after the fire was completely extinguished. I then found the missing driver. He was still in his car, and his hands were clutching the steering wheel. He was charred beyond recognition. He was driving a 1965 Mustang, which apparently exploded when it was rear ended by the third car. He never had a chance to escape. When he applied his brakes, the front end of the Mustang dipped down, and exposed the gas tank. It was a sight you never forget.
— BB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.