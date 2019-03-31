Editor's note: Cop Tales are true stories as told by law enforcement officers from all over the country. The stories are told in the first person.
On New Year’s Eve, I had just finished working the afternoon shift and was about to go home to bring in the new year when the sergeant approached me and asked if I wanted to work four hours of overtime for DUI patrol. I agreed and another officer and I partnered up.
We arrested a DUI driver right before midnight, and as our four hours were winding down, we drove down a street that was known for drunk drivers. It was about 1 a.m. when we approached a parking lot. There were no other cars around us, but as we approached the parking lot, I observed a pick-up truck stopped, waiting to pull out of the lot.
Just as we approached it, he pulled out right in front of us, then almost hit the center divider area, as he weaved in the lanes. I was happy to be able to remove another DUI driver from the road. I put on the red lights and he pulled over.
As we exited the patrol car and made our approach, he accelerated away. We jumped in our car and went after him. We chased him down back streets as a back-up unit joined the pursuit. The suspect eventually pulled into a driveway, so we thought he was going to run into the house.
I approached the driver's side as my partner approached the passenger side. When I got to the left rear tire, I heard a muffled pop. I thought it was a firecracker from the next yard and due to it being New Year's Eve, I didn't think anything of it.
I then looked in the cab of the truck, only to see the barrel of an Uzi pointed at me. It then hit me that the muffled pop I heard was from the Uzi. He had already fired once.
I just remember standing at the door of his truck, looking down the barrel of the Uzi and thinking, "I'm dead."
Then I thought about my three boys at home and how they wouldn't have a dad anymore. I even remember thinking that my nine-month-old son wouldn’t even remember me.
Somehow, I retreated behind the tailgate and shot one round through the rear window of his pick-up truck which proved to be fatal.
My partner, who was still standing at the right front window, shot him as well. I then saw the barrel of the Uzi sticking up towards the open window and I didn't know if he was incapacitated or not.
I jumped in the bed of the truck and yelled for him to put his hands up. He never moved. I tapped his shoulder with no response, so I grabbed the barrel of the Uzi and pulled it away from him.
The other officers pulled him out of the cab and attempted to revive him. He had a fully loaded 9mm Uzi with four fully loaded magazines tucked in his belt. To this day, we will never know what motivated him to conduct such an act.
- BS
A failure to communicate
There are many aspects to working undercover narcotics investigations, but “hand-to-hand” drug buys are certainly one of the most unpredictable situations that occur.
One summer afternoon my partner, who we called “Mr. D,” set up a hand-to-hand buy of heroin outside a local market with hopes of continuing the investigation to a large distribution network.
Another undercover officer and I parked near the intersection of 8th and T Street to watch Mr. D while he stood alone outside the market waiting for the suspect. We waited about an hour and no one showed up, so we were about to cancel the operation. Then a man walked up to the passenger side of the car where I was sitting, smiled at me, and stuck out his tongue. He had what appeared to be a bindle of heroin on his tongue.
My partner and I were scrambling around in the car trying to hide guns, radios, and other cop equipment from the suspect as he stood outside the vehicle. I immediately exited the car, made a proper introduction, and subsequently arrested the man for possession of a controlled substance.
The whole time I was thinking, “Wow, I am so talented that the suspects come to me with no effort on my part at all!”
We then drove past the market to signal to Mr. D that we didn’t need him and we were clearing the area.
All of a sudden, Mr. D started yelling obscenities at us and jumping up and down because we made the arrest without him. It seems his suspect confused 8th and P with 8th and T. Mr. D was already unhappy with us, but he definitely didn’t appreciate my talent or his new name, “The Great Communicator.”
- CF
Would you believe it was an energy drink?
I was a senior patrol officer working in the gang unit. Oftentimes, we would work all night, show up to court in the morning, and go back to work later that day with very little sleep.
Because of the violence in our city, there was always plenty of overtime. Most of the officers in the unit consumed an energy drink at some point during the shift just to stay awake.
Late one night, after a full day of court, my partner and I stopped by a mom and pop store and bought a couple of energy drinks.
We normally chugged them down right away so we could get the immediate effect. I consumed the first half of mine in one big drink and it tasted funny. Since we bought it from a small store, I just figured the drink was expired.
I swirled around the drink a little and chugged the last half of it and it definitely tasted funny.
Since I was driving at the time, I asked my partner to turn on the overhead dome light and look at the can to see if it was expired.
He started laughing hysterically and told me my energy drink in the brightly colored can was actually a Malt Liquor. He also added it was not expired. Needless to say, I was done for the rest of the shift.
- JT
