Cop Tales are true stories as told by law enforcement officers from all over the country. The stories are told in the first person. The actual officer’s initials follow each story.
EASY TO SOLVE, DIFFICULT TO SEE
Several years ago while working at a sheriff’s substation, my beat partner and I were in the office completing reports when I was dispatched to a "victim of a gunshot" call on the north end of town. My beat partner and I immediately jumped up and headed out the door to respond. As I charged out the door, I noticed a middle-aged male walking toward the door with a paper sack in his hand. His demeanor was calm and he was speaking Spanish. I couldn't understand what he was trying to tell me. As I was getting inside my patrol car, my partner, who spoke Spanish, came out the door to back me on the call. I asked him to find out what the gentleman needed and I responded to the call.
As I rolled up on the residence, I observed several people standing around the front door of the residence so I asked what had occurred. A woman identified herself as the reporting party and told me that a woman inside the bedroom had been shot. I asked her who shot her and if the suspect was still inside. She told me that the victim’s husband was responsible and he was no longer present. I cautiously entered the residence.
When I entered the front bedroom, I observed a woman lying on her back on the floor. There was a great deal of blood and I noticed she had been shot multiple times in her torso. I immediately checked her for signs of life and discovered she was deceased. I went to my patrol car to initiate homicide proceedings just as my beat partner rolled up on the scene. As I walked toward my beat partner’s patrol car, I noticed that the gentleman who I encountered as I exited the substation was in the back seat of my partner's patrol car. I asked my partner why he brought the man to the scene with him. He told me that the man was the suspect and had already confessed to the crime. He further stated that the man handed him the paper sack which contained the murder weapon with all six chambers fired. The man was later convicted of murdering his wife.
Over the next few years, my beat partner and I went in different directions within the Sheriff's Department and he eventually became a premier homicide detective. Many years later after we had both retired, I ran into my old beat partner and I reminded him that we were working together when he solved his first homicide. He remembered that after scores of homicides, that one was probably his easiest to solve. It was still a difficult one to forget.
— LW
CAN WE GET BY?
I guess you get hardened when you are used to seeing different sights. When I was a sergeant for the highway patrol, I was working the graveyard shift in the center of a very large city. One night, we received a call of a gun battle between two speeding vehicles on the freeway. The vehicles eventually crashed and several occupants ran up a specific off-ramp while shooting at each other. I was the first on-scene and responded to the top of the ramp. A witness told me that the suspects ran behind a large set of buildings just ahead of me. I pulled out my handgun, and called for back-up units to set up a perimeter. I then heard steps coming towards me. Just as they were about to come around the corner, I stepped out and pointed my semi-automatic handgun at them and told them not to move.
As it turned out, it was two teenage girls. They looked at me, kind of rolled their eyes and just continued to walk nonchalantly and said, “What’s up?” I put my weapon down and asked them if they saw the suspects. They said, “Nope” and just continued on their way. I couldn’t believe they weren’t even fazed by having a handgun pointed at them.
— BS
JUST SIGN IT
On my first day on the road after graduating from the Highway Patrol Academy, I was assigned a freeway beat with a training officer. About midway through the shift, we clocked a truck speeding and my training officer showed me how to obtain an accurate speed on the vehicle from a distance. When the stop was made on the vehicle, my training officer told me to issue the citation. Since it was my first citation, I was very careful to not make an error in its preparation, so it took longer than normal.
The truck was from out of state and the driver was obviously a veteran trucker. He advised my training officer that he had never been issued a citation in all his years driving in California. My trainer promptly told him that that was a coincidence because it was going to be the first ticket I had ever issued. The trucker immediately became upset and swore that I was not able to properly determine if he was speeding and he was not going to sign the ticket. My trainer and I both tried to explain that if he did not sign the citation, we would be required to take him in front of a judge. We also told him that since we were miles from town and on the freeway, we would not be able to leave the truck parked there. We would have to tow it for safekeeping. He still refused to sign the ticket. The truck was stored and we drove the trucker to the court. When we got there, the judge had a full docket and could not see the violator, so he told us to take him to the county jail where he would be booked and post bail.
While I was completing the booking information, he called his boss. After a few minutes, he told me that his boss wanted to speak to me. I explained to his boss the circumstances of the arrest and that he had been advised that signing the ticket was not an admission of guilt, only a promise to appear and that we would have to tow his truck. I gave the phone back to the trucker and finished the booking process. The trucker hung up the phone and just stood by the booking deputy with a shocked look on his face. He then just blurted out, "He fired me.”
— RS
