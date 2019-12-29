Cop Tales are true stories as told by law enforcement officers from all over the country. The stories are told in the first person. The actual officer’s initials follow each story.
A COMMANDER'S WORST DAY
While working as the commander of a highway patrol office, I was in the office handling administrative duties as Christmas was rapidly approaching. While monitoring the highway patrol radio, I heard an officer put out a call that he was attempting to overtake a high speed vehicle that was also driving recklessly on the interstate. As I listened to the radio, other units began responding to assist. Radio traffic from the officer attempting to make the enforcement stop suddenly ended. As responding officers headed towards the pursuing officer's last known location, I also responded to that area. Dispatch started to receive numerous 911 calls regarding a serious accident involving a patrol vehicle. When the officers arrived at the scene, they realized it was our officer who was in the accident. The pursuing officer had been involved in a solo vehicle collision where his vehicle rolled over numerous times. The officer received fatal injuries.
I will never forget the feeling I had as I arrived at the scene and observed what had occurred. The look on the other officers’ faces and the sadness in their voices are unforgettable. There was an overwhelming feeling of sadness and grief felt by everyone at the scene. We all attempted to do our jobs, knowing that everyone there had just lost a friend and fellow officer. So many thoughts went through my mind.
While managing the incident, I realized I needed to leave the scene and respond to the officer's home and inform his family. It was roughly a half hour drive to their home. A million thoughts were racing through my mind. While en route, I called a sergeant who was at home prior to starting his shift, and asked him to meet me at the officer's house. I also called my wife and she volunteered to meet us there as well, since the officer had a wife and two young children.
The officer's wife and children arrived home soon after we all arrived at the residence. Making a notification of that type is the toughest thing anyone will ever have to do in law enforcement. Later that day, the commissioner of the highway patrol and other personnel from headquarters and surrounding areas began to arrive at the officer's home, as well as family members and friends.
Over the next few days, I assisted the family in making necessary plans and arrangements for the officer's funeral. I will never forget the strength and dignity the officer's wife and children displayed throughout the entire ordeal. My family and I still meet with the officer’s family several times a year. We also gather annually to honor the memory of our lost family member, friend and fellow officer. I will never forget that tragic day, which was just a few days before Christmas. However, I take great solace in seeing how his wife not only survived, but is a role model for all of us, and what wonderful adults his two young children have become. I know he is very proud of all of them.
— RO
CHRISTMAS MORNING NIGHTMARE
While working for the Highway Patrol on the graveyard shift on Christmas morning, south of town in very dense fog at 4 a.m., my partner and I came upon an overturned fuel truck in the northbound No. 1 Lane (the fast lane). Since it was my partner’s turn to handle the next accident, he went forward to contact the driver, while I grabbed a handful of flares to warn traffic and block the accident scene.
After lighting and laying several flares, I was not able to see our patrol vehicle or the accident since the fog was so thick. While lighting another flare, a set of doubles (tanker truck) came out of the fog at an excessive speed. I started waving the flare and yelled for him to slow down, but as it passed by me, I could hear the brakes locking up. I watched as the truck continued northbound and disappeared into the fog. I thought the truck had enough time to get past the overturned fuel truck and our patrol vehicle, but then I heard a loud bang.
I immediately ran to the scene to find our patrol car had been hit. I then saw my partner lying unconscious in the dirt center divider. When I tried to call dispatch on my radio, I learned that I had no communication with our dispatch due to the damage to the patrol car and we didn’t have cell phones back then. I tried to provide medical assistance to my partner, but he wasn’t responding.
I then looked up and noticed a stranger was going through the trunk of my patrol car. I chased him off and yelled at him to get away from my car. I kept trying to get passing cars to go to a phone and advise the highway patrol that we needed assistance and an ambulance for my partner. Then, all of a sudden, I heard our patrol radio and saw that same man walking away. I yelled towards him as he was walking away. He just turned around and said, “Your radio should work now.” He then just walked away.
I used the radio and notified dispatch of our situation and requested an ambulance. Soon, other patrol units and an ambulance arrived. My partner was transported to the hospital where he was declared deceased. My partner was a good friend, a fishing partner and a good highway patrol officer. He was also a father. In fact, we were on our way to his house so he could put a bicycle under the Christmas tree. I never saw the man who fixed the radio again, and I wish I could have thanked him and apologized for yelling at him.
— JB
MEMORIES OF DAD
I remember when I was 8 years old, my dad was sitting in his highway patrol uniform next to me as we ate dinner. He was getting ready to leave for his evening shift and my mother told him to be careful, as she always did. Not long after he left, my mother and I were in the kitchen and I heard something outside. I looked out the dining room window and told my mother there was a highway patrol car outside. She came to look with me. She answered the door and one officer stayed with me in the dining room away from the entry where my mother was speaking to the other officer. I remember wanting my dad, then, everything just went black.
Apparently, the traffic signals went out at an intersection and my dad told the officer who was assigned to direct traffic that he would cover it for him since my dad was starting his shift and the other officer was about to go off duty. While he was directing traffic, a DUI driver with bald tires and no brake fluid went through the intersection and struck my father. My dad went over the hood of the car and directly into the windshield. The driver and passenger pushed him out of their windshield and onto the street as they fled the scene. They were apprehended a few blocks away and arrested.
I wrote letters to my dad for my mother to take to the hospital, since children were not allowed to visit back then. I don’t remember much during the week he was there, or even being told he passed away. I do remember seeing my mother sitting at the table, under a dim light, very sad. I saw him at the viewing with scratches on his face and his hair not combed the way he usually combed it. Relatives came over to our house and stayed with me the next day, because I didn’t want to go to his funeral. I remember my mother explaining to an 8 year old me that daddy wouldn’t be able to do the things he loved to do if he was still living, because he would have been confined to a bed and that would not have been his desire.
I don’t have many memories of my dad, but I know there was a lot of love. I remember asking him to throw me on my bed so I could bounce and laugh before I got under the covers, how he liked Cheez-Its, taking me with him to run errands, lifting weights, and nice clean cars. He missed nearly every event in my life, including walking me down the aisle at my wedding.
Losing my dad completely changed my life, and the full impact of his absence hit me personally with an overwhelming sadness years later. It’s a part of me that’s missing, a hole in my heart that only he could have filled. He was very particular about how he wanted to raise me. Would he be proud of me? What would our relationship have been like had he lived? Those are things I’ll never know, but I do know he loved me, my mother, and his job very much. I think of him everyday, and I see him in the smiling eyes and grins on the faces of my sons. I’ve waited a lifetime to see him again, and I know one day that grin will be smiling back at me.
— HL
