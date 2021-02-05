Reader: I read the paper daily as well as watching the evening news. I read your article Thursday ("Deadly winter: As cases of COVID-19 recede in Kern County, deaths climb") on COVID deaths and I just don’t understand why the data lags so far behind. If a person is being treated for COVID in a hospital and dies, a cause of death has to be determined and listed. If a person dies outside of a hospital, an autopsy is required.
Either way, according to your article, a cause of death must be determined before the person is sent to be buried in order to protect the worker at the cemetery. In any case, the body is only available for testing until it is cremated or buried. When data is still being added from July or from December it's not new data, it’s poor record keeping and nothing more. This isn’t just a local problem. I see the same wild number swings across the state and country. ...
— Kevin O'Neill
Peterson: Kern County Public Health Services spokeswoman Michelle Corson helped with a response to this question. I'll present it here in its entirety, as there's lots to know:
"All cases and deaths are counted by place of residence. Take, for instance, if a Kern County resident dies in New York, it takes time for that information to be passed from the county of death to the state of death to the state of residence then finally to the county of residence. If all that is provided is that a person died, the county of residence will then have to seek out additional information such as a copy of the laboratory report and other medical records, which takes additional time.
"Another scenario includes a person who died of unknown causes who undergoes a wide variety of tests. Some may take longer than others to result. While a COVID-19 test may result quickly, the results of the others tests must be available so they can all be reviewed before making a determination. That person may have a death certificate with a cause of death of 'pending' until an amended death certificate is issued at a later date. There are also instances where the COVID-19 laboratory result results after the death certificate has already been completed, and an amendment has to be issued."
On Friday, Kern County Public Health Services updated its COVID-19 death data available to the public for the first time in four months. Be sure to read Stacey Shepard's story in today's newspaper.
•••
Reader: Tisk, tisk. Misused apostrophes. BPD seeks suspects in alleged catalytic converter theft incident. Hispanic male in his 40's.
— Reader
Peterson: Actually, "tsk" would be the word to express disapproval.
Oh wait, you were commenting on the apostrophe! You're right: It should be Hispanic man in his 40s. Upon seeing your email earlier this week, I immediately made the correction online at Bakersfield.com, and changed it in time to be correct in print. Thank you for alerting me.
Our reporters and editors work mighty hard day in and day out to provide a perfect, error-free presentation on incredible deadlines. But nobody's perfect, and something could sneak through. Trust me, we catch a lot — especially in reader submissions. Tsk, tsk.
•••
Reader: For what it's worth. I sure do prefer two sections as opposed to four. More. Please. Thank you.
— John O'Connell
Peterson: Thanks for the feedback, John. We're exploring some options on how to configure the print version of the newspaper. When we have a 16-page newspaper, the press can accommodate four sections of four pages each. It can also accommodate two eight-page sections. We're seeing what works best. Stay tuned.
•••
Peterson: Do you intend this to be printed in the newspaper and used online? It seems like a simple question, but it often isn't. Some of our frequent flyers — those who write to the newspaper anywhere from several times a week to six times a day (no exaggeration) — don't make clear their intention.
Help us help you: If you're sending a letter to the editor, your best route is to use the online submission form at Bakersfield.com, which automatically prompts you to fill in the fields of information we need, including your name, address and phone number. Email to opinion@bakersfield.com is a good second choice, but please remember to include the aforementioned information.
It reminds me of a frequent writer who was displeased that his writings weren't making the Opinion section. It simply wasn't clear what he wanted to be considered for publication given the volume of his writings, and subsequent emails saying he didn't want to make business hard for his wife by putting out an opinion not shared by all!