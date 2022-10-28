SOUND OFF: Who is a first responder?

Reader: Even though I loved your segment on National First Responders Day, I was disappointed that another segment of our local responding heroes was not mentioned: our wonderful social workers. They are often one of the first responders to tragedy in our homes. They stand between infants and children and the tragedies unfolding around them, often while putting their own safety at risk to do so. Sometimes with police protection, and often without.
While on the subject of unsung heroes, save a thought for foster care homes. They must be ready to take in a needy infant or child 24/7, day or especially night, whether they have space or other plans or not. And they do it with compassion and generous hearts.
Like policemen and women, they are often vilified in public and in print, with no way to defend against unjust accusations. Social workers are prohibited from talking about or relating any portion of their jobs and responsibilities. These are usually highly educated, hard-working professionals who are unsung and unthanked.
— Thanks, Judith Novak, Tehachapi
Peterson: The Californian for three years has produced a National First Responders Day section on Oct. 28. It's a tribute to those who carry the title of first responder. The intention is to honor amazing women and men performing work — some would even say a mission — that not everyone would take on. Two years ago, we added hospitals and their response to the coronavirus pandemic, reflecting what was happening in Kern County and the world.
I agree, Judith, that social workers and foster parents are unsung heroes worthy of society's thanks and support. Absolutely. And I agree that the general public does not necessarily know much about the incredible service social workers perform because they can't speak about individual cases or situations. Foster parents are limited in what they can share, too. But are they first responders? No, at least not by the definition used by Congress as it established National First Responders Day in 2017 to recognize firefighters, law enforcement, paramedics and EMTs and later dispatchers.
For those who are interested, World Social Work Day is observed every year on the third Tuesday in March. National Foster Care Day is observed on the first Tuesday of May each year.
And this: International Journalists’ Remembrance Day is observed every year on Nov. 19, honoring the memories of journalists who have died while simply pursuing truth, even as some governments target them with harassment and violence. Are journalists unsung heroes? Sometimes! But I wouldn't call them first responders.
Plenty of choices of days to give thanks to people — or better yet, on any random day we're moved to do so.
I can think of many unsung heroes who aren't first responders. But Oct. 28 was dedicated to the select few.
Reader: I am disgusted with the liberal views printed in this local paper. The article in Wednesday's publication totally smeared the California Republican candidate who was in town to promote his campaign. Shame on this reporter!
This reporter must be satisfied with our current state administration that promotes inflation, crime, illegal immigration, racism, high fuel costs and a billion-dollar high-speed rail to nowhere. Think before you vote.
— Dennis McLean, Bakersfield
Peterson: Dennis, I agree with one statement you made: Think before you vote. Good idea, no matter your political persuasion.
But I'm confused by the rest of what you wrote about the story "Gubernatorial candidate Dahle stumps in Kern." Reporter Ishani Desai wrote that state Sen. Brian Dahle, who seeks to be governor, capitalized on residents' discontent with Gov. Gavin Newsom, and then gave examples of what Dahle said that support that summary. The reporter quoted several of Dahle's supporters who praised his approach to issues during the nearly two-hour visit.
Dahle was smeared? I don't think so.
