SOUND OFF: Who is a first responder?

Reader: Even though I loved your segment on National First Responders Day, I was disappointed that another segment of our local responding heroes was not mentioned: our wonderful social workers. They are often one of the first responders to tragedy in our homes. They stand between infants and children and the tragedies unfolding around them, often while putting their own safety at risk to do so. Sometimes with police protection, and often without.

While on the subject of unsung heroes, save a thought for foster care homes. They must be ready to take in a needy infant or child 24/7, day or especially night, whether they have space or other plans or not. And they do it with compassion and generous hearts.

