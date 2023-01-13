 Skip to main content
SOUND OFF: What was the point of cartoon?

Reader: On rare occasions The Bakersfield Californian publishes an Opinion cartoon that is both irrelevant and disingenuous. The one on Wednesday is such an example. With no one of any influential significance objecting to anyone praying for the recovery of Damar Hamlin following his cardiac arrest on the field of play, what was the point?

Where there has been anger about “thoughts and prayers” it has been justifiably and rightly directed at pandering Republican politicians who, in the face of one of our nation’s all-too-frequent mass shootings, offer only thoughts and prayers. Yet while both obstructing any meaningful legislation designed to stem firearms violence and also telling us “now is not the time to discuss it” when clearly, following a mass shooting incident, it most certainly is. They stir righteous anger from those of us who see their response to be dangerously disingenuous. As far as people praying for Hamlin’s recovery, not so much.

