SOUND OFF: What was the point of cartoon?

Reader: On rare occasions The Bakersfield Californian publishes an Opinion cartoon that is both irrelevant and disingenuous. The one on Wednesday is such an example. With no one of any influential significance objecting to anyone praying for the recovery of Damar Hamlin following his cardiac arrest on the field of play, what was the point?
Where there has been anger about “thoughts and prayers” it has been justifiably and rightly directed at pandering Republican politicians who, in the face of one of our nation’s all-too-frequent mass shootings, offer only thoughts and prayers. Yet while both obstructing any meaningful legislation designed to stem firearms violence and also telling us “now is not the time to discuss it” when clearly, following a mass shooting incident, it most certainly is. They stir righteous anger from those of us who see their response to be dangerously disingenuous. As far as people praying for Hamlin’s recovery, not so much.
— Stephen A. Montgomery, Bakersfield
Peterson: Editorial cartoons are definitely up for interpretation. I think the point of this cartoon is the football player in the back right is acknowledging Hamlin's condition was improving as his fellow football players prayed for his recovery and healing.
Yet the phrase "thoughts and prayers" is so often thrown around when thoughts, prayers and action on societal challenges are warranted.
Just my thoughts. As I said, editorial cartoons are subject to interpretation.
Reader: The Bakersfield Californian recently missed a golden opportunity. Monday's front page, page 2 and almost all of page 3 contained articles reviewing recent heavy rains. Those articles discussed Chinook salmon, subsidence, flooding, mudslides, Lake Isabella and even Truxtun Lake. Thank goodness Bakersfield does not experience the devastating floods seen in the hilly areas of northern, southern and eastern California. On that score we are very fortunate.
While the articles focused on recent storms providing some relief to a drought weary Kern County, not a word was written about what individuals can do to help. City and county residents can act immediately and we can collectively "bank" water for future use. While this simple concept seems obvious — rain waters the lawn — not everyone appreciates it and gentle reminders in the newspaper could do a world of good. We have all seen lawn sprinklers running literally while it is raining. Individual homeowners, businesses, the city and the county are all guilty, to varying degrees.
The missed opportunity was this. The Californian could have comfortably incorporated the importance, and logic, of turning OFF lawn sprinklers. To that end, I respectfully ask The Bakersfield Californian to print on the front page, in large BOLD letters a reminder connecting the importance of shutting OFF lawn sprinklers during rainstorms and leaving them off for 10 or more days after the last storm. Thank you in advance.
— John Pratt, Bakersfield
Peterson: While not on today's front page, I hope this suffices for now: SHUT OFF LAWN SPRINKLERS DURING RAINSTORMS.
California Water Boards states that California emergency regulations for saving water, in effect since last year, include:
• No outdoor watering within 48 hours after at least a quarter inch of rainfall.
• No outdoor watering that lets water run onto sidewalks or other areas.
• No watering decorative grass in commercial, industrial and institutional areas, including the common areas of homeowners' associations.
• No washing vehicles without using an automatic shutoff nozzle.
• No using drinking water for street cleaning or construction site preparation.
• No filing decorative fountains, lakes or ponds.
John, your point is well-taken. I haven't watered my lawn in months, and right now, it's green and quite saturated with rainwater.
