SOUND OFF: We're not advocating defunding police

Reader: Question: Is The Californian advocating the defunding of the police?

The Californian obviously does not pay much for the editorial cartoons. They usually are poorly drawn and from an unknown cartoonist.

Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson answers your questions and takes your complaints about The Californian’s news coverage in this feedback forum. Questions may be edited for space and clarity. To offer your input by phone, call 661-395-7649 and leave your comments in a voicemail message or email us at soundoff@bakersfield.com. Please include your name and phone number; your phone number won’t be published.

