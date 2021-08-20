SOUND OFF: There are plenty of coronavirus — and other — stories to tell

Reader: Why does there have to be an article on every page of the paper regarding the coronavirus or the vaccine? By now I’m sure everybody on the planet knows everything possible for man to know on both subjects, and everybody has their own opinion. Therefore one or two articles would suffice.
Here’s a novel idea: Why not try to find and print more feel-good stories? I realize that is asking a lot in this climate, but I’m sure your capable reporters are up to the task. I have been a subscriber to The Californian for many years and used to read each section from front to back. Now I barely skim through it reading fewer and fewer articles each day. Let’s uplift the printed news then maybe there wouldn’t be so much upheaval and disdain in this world.
— Leslyn Knight
Peterson: Thank you, Leslyn, for being a subscriber for many years and taking the time to share your opinion.
I respectfully disagree with your contention that "everybody on the planet knows everything possible for man to know on both subjects." Experts' knowledge on the coronavirus and the vaccine evolves. Example: Just this week, we're learning about recommendations for a booster shot. How people live with and deal with coronavirus is changing all the time. Example: Most schools in Kern County returned to in-person learning this week after some students hadn't stepped into a classroom in 18 months. How is that going? Example: Every couple of days more mandates (whether you agree with them or not) come out about vaccine requirements in various workplaces. We can't and won't just ignore the news on these topics.
Here's where I do agree with you, Leslyn: Everyone does have their opinion! That's certainly loud and clear.
Now, that novel idea! I think we already do a bang-up job of finding and printing "feel-good stories." Let me point out just a few recent examples: We had nine days of BVarsity All-Area team presentations in our sports section, an incredible effort by a single sports reporter, Ron Stapp, to recognize amazing prep athletes who persevered in their sports despite extremely shortened seasons in the wake of, you guessed it, coronavirus shutdowns and protocols. Then Ron turned around a 24-page BVarsity fall football preview special section.
But it's not just sports! Consider these feel-good stories just in the last week or so: Reporter Ishani Desai wrote about youths who graduated from the Devil Pups leadership program and a medical vocational school geared toward people wanting to make a difference in patients' lives and their own. Steven Mayer wrote about the continuation of downtown's renaissance with Moneywise's pending purchase of the Woolworth's building and took us on a 'sneak peek' of Clinica Sierra Vista's newest health center. John Cox wrote about Kern-based companies on 2021's Inc. 5000. Emma Gallegos wrote about the first day of school, teachers' greatest hopes for the new school year and KHSD students embarking on college pathways. Henry Greenstein offered an uplifting story about the coach of the Bakersfield Magic. And have you picked up our Eye Street section for uplifting and feel-good stories by Stefani Dias and Herb Benham? How about our Bakersfield Life magazine?
Our journalists work hard to celebrate and highlight the good in our community, while simultaneously reporting news, which, of course, isn't always happy. Upheaval in our world won't go away by us simply not reporting on it.
•••
Reader: Like readers Michael Hunt and educator Mike Warner, I was disturbed when reading the statement by letter writer Richard Nuckles who claimed President Trump wanted to deploy the National Guard but Speaker Pelosi blocked him. There is a fine line between opinion and blatantly false statements we must respect.
Contributor Nuckles in his comment made a claim that was unequivocally false. Aside from the lack of evidence President Trump attempted to order the National Guard to deploy, it is the president and the president alone who is in command of the D.C. National Guard and while the speaker of the House, as any citizen, may have an opinion, they have no authority regarding their deployment.
While I don’t believe false statements like that should see ink, when they do they should be immediately accompanied by a brief statement of clarification. As valuable as public discourse and a variety of views are, blatant lies serve no good purpose in that they further and enforce false narratives.
— Stephen A. Montgomery, Bakersfield
Peterson: Thanks for your feedback and idea, Stephen.