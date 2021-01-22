Reader: Christine, just wanted to question TBC's commitment to the CDC's request regarding the use of masks and social distancing to control the COVID-19 spread. The reason I ask this is that on too many times while reading TBC, e.g., one example Saturday, Jan. 16, "Let Them Play" in Tehachapi ("Tehachapi students, parents take part in statewide 'Let Them Play' movement Friday"), I see photos of folks rallying for this cause. Fine, a good cause.
However, 10 people were photographed lined up and only one was wearing a mask and, of course, no social distancing. Several weeks ago, I tried to make this point in a letter to the editor of the Tehachapi News about an award presentation but my comments were rejected.
Shouldn't a source of appropriate and reliable news such as yours be taking a lead for community leadership and insisting that all photos of this nature set an example that folks appearing in them be wearing masks and practicing appropriate social distancing? Whether effective or not, it seems the least we can do to try to control this monster, especially now that the more contagious U.K. variant has been confirmed here.
— Jake Anzulis
Peterson: Jake, I've addressed this topic before in Sound Off, but I'll try to summarize here: We do not control or manipulate content in news photos. We photograph what is as it is happening, not necessarily what should be. And of course, not everyone agrees on the should, despite, in the example you cite, the fact that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strongly urges us to wear face masks, socially distance, stay home when sick and wash, wash, wash our hands frequently and correctly.
If we told the participants in the "Let Them Play" rally to wear masks, we (The Bakersfield Californian and Tehachapi News — this story published in both of our newspapers and websites) would be altering the news. In fact, in this example, the reporter pointed out in his story that very few people had masks, because that was part of the story. The individuals who participated in the rally state that they want high school sports to open up, yet they largely were not adhering to CDC recommendations to wear masks and social distance! (The reader can judge for himself, as I think you did.)
Another recent example: Many restaurant owners in Bakersfield met with an attorney to discuss legal action for them to be open for indoor dining. A Californian photojournalist was present to photograph the meeting. Some wore masks; others chose not to.
But it's not our place to tell everyone they must wear a mask or we won't photograph them. We're there to document what is happening.
I know this is frustrating to some, but we can't manipulate photojournalism. (There are instances when it is permissible to arrange a portrait of a person, such as a portrait of an All-Area athlete holding his tennis racket, or a business owner seated at her desk to have her photo taken.)
What we can do — and I think we do a lot — is point out in stories what the CDC, the Kern County Public Health Services Department and other health experts call on all of us to do to protect ourselves and others during the pandemic. That's where I think we can take a leadership role and remind people of what it is we're called to do. And on that, we know, not everyone agrees or adheres.
And Jake, on your point about sending a letter to Tehachapi News: I edit that newspaper, too. I could not locate the letter you indicate sending. It sounds like it would have been a perfectly fine letter.
•••
Reader: After reading the Will Le letter to Bill Thomas on Page B3 in (the Jan. 15) paper, I'm telling you: Please get an interview with Bill Thomas. Our district and country need it.
— John O'Connell
Peterson: Retired 23rd District Rep. Bill Thomas of Bakersfield shared his thoughts on current Rep. Kevin McCarthy and now former President Trump during a talk with KGET-TV 17's Robert Price that was broadcast at 6 p.m. Jan. 15.
Our reporter Stacey Shepard wrote a story ("In interview, retired Congressman Bill Thomas knocks McCarthy for supporting 'lies'") that night on Thomas' comments. Anyone who missed it can find it at Bakersfield.com.
Price also wrote about his talk with Thomas in his Sunday column ("Robert Price: Can Biden’s inaugural words soar the way predecessors’ have in times of division and crisis?") for The Californian.
•••
Reader: Thank God for my cellphone to get sports information, because I can not get decent sports reports from a two-page sports section in The Californian!! Will it ever change?
— Rick Giachino
Peterson: I'm not the sports authority — I've only written one sports story in my life, about a guy in Fountain Valley, Calif., who bowled 300 games just about every day. But News Editor Teddy Feinberg tells me I am holding my own when it comes to picking up sports knowledge. And when it comes to Friday night football — which we're still waiting to see whether it's played this spring — I'm right there with our sports staff getting stories and photos online and pushed out on social media.
But your question, Rick: Will it ever change? Maybe! Right now, as we all know, we don't have the onslaught of prep sports that usually fill our pages. That's one reason why you see a smaller sports section.
But our staff and contributors still report a ton of sports news. Just this week: the Condors revealed their 2021 schedule; CSUB guard Dixon taking nothing for granted after month-long quarantine; Bakersfield native donates $500K to CSUB women's athletics; Central Section Playoffs canceled for fall sports (such a big deal that I put it on the front page); Valley coaches organize return to play rally at Bullard HS Wednesday; It's back! CSUB wrestling team to return to action on Sunday; and Taze Moore named Big West Player of the Week.
Whew!
Are there certain sports stories you're going to find fast on your phone? Yep. But as far as local sports go, I believe your best bet is The Californian — in print, online and in our e-edition.
•••
Reader: I was surprised to see a posting in Community Voices from Dave Ewert ("Community Voices: Time to find a new drum," Jan. 22). Since when does the TBC print conservative opinions in the CV section? I thought you had to be a liberal and/or a teacher to be printed in CV. Also, why does William Bezdek get so much print in CV? What makes him so special? Was Ewert printed so TBC can say you're nonpartisan?
I'd be happy to go online, go through all past issues and tally up the ratios with dates and names. But I'm sure TBC wouldn't print the results.
— Van Fairbanks
Peterson: Really, Van? No, you don't have to be a liberal or a teacher to have your piece printed in Community Voices. You know that! (I was reading some of the Sound Off columns of my predecessors on Thursday and know you've been writing to Sound Off for years. We affectionately call people such as you frequent flyers.)
We try to keep local letters and Community Voices to one submission per person every 30 days (although some people are encouraging me to revisit that cycle and allow a much greater frequency). William Bezdek appears to know when his 30 days are up and then sends again.
I'd sincerely be interested in your tally of liberal vs. conservative columns (some are really neither), and specifically to which ones you ascribe each label. Would I print it? Not without conducting my own tally.