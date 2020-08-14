Let's agree on one thing: The beginning of this school year is looking mighty different in Kern County, whether you think students should be learning at home or in a traditional classroom during this time of COVID-19.
Children and teens — and their parents and caregivers — are setting up Chromebooks, logging onto computer programs, meeting teachers virtually and figuring out all kinds of technology. They're grappling with being physically distanced while also trying to be connected — and to learn!
Many families take a traditional back-to-school photo each year, chronicling their youngsters through the years. I remember the first day of school was always a big deal in my family, especially because it was "free dress" — you wore your very best outfit. After that — uniforms almost every day of the year! Oh, the amount of plaid I endured from second grade through the end of high school!
So that first day was a big deal, because we wore what we wanted. Plus, there were the spiffy new backpacks and cool school supplies procured from shopping trips with Dad. (Yes, my Dad was the shopper of the family.)
The Californian would like to see your photos from the first day of school this year. Send them to local@bakersfield.com with the subject line of "first day of school." Tell us who is in the photo, some details such as the student's grade level, and who took the photo, and you could see it in print.
Best wishes to all students, parents and teachers!
•••
Reader: I'd like to respond to your recent hit-piece article on two local doctors involved with America's Frontline Doctors ("Local doctors featured in viral video of doctors that was later banned from social media," Aug. 9). Of course there must be a right-wing conspiracy. What is the MSM and social media so afraid of. Hydroxychloroquine has been widely used for decades to treat malaria, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. It's safe and inexpensive.
The NY Post published an article, on April 2, titled "Hydroxychloroquine rated most effective coronavirus treatment" based on a poll of doctors worldwide. So what's going on in America?
Dr. Fauci references a single study, only one, saying hydroxychloroquine isn't effective in the treatment of COVID-19. Fauci has dismissed other studies showing just the opposite. Somehow they're invalid, in Fauci's opinion.
Who is Dr. Fauci? He graduated, with his medical degree, in 1966. He completed his two-year residency in 1968. Then he went to work for the NIAID. He's been a bureaucrat ever since. Fauci hasn't treated a single patient in 52 years. Fauci's predictions and recommendations have been inaccurate every step of the way.
Hydroxychloroquine became a pariah ever since President Trump promoted it. I know the MSM hates Trump, but COVID-19 is serious business. Why try to drag out COVID till the elections in November.
Hydroxychloroquine has been used successfully worldwide, but in America it seems just political.
— Van Fairbanks
Peterson: It is not a hit piece, Van, to report that a number of social media sites removed the video featuring America's Frontline Doctors.
Reporter Stacey Shepard extensively quoted the comments made by one of the doctors, Dr. Dan Erickson, during an interview with him. Here are some of his comments from that story:
"We're dealing with a topic where there's been a lot of inconsistency. I think everybody can see that," Erickson said of the virus. "What we haven't heard from in our society is physicians. ... So we got doctors from all over the country to say what are you telling patients. We're the people actually dealing with this ... and here's what we found."
Also, "What I told people back in April was that most people we test and follow have minimal symptoms and almost all of them get better with no hospitalization," Erickson said. "That was true in April, that's true today."
As far as hydroxychloroquine, there is great debate out there on its merits, as you seem to acknowledge, Van.
But whatever you think of Dr. Fauci, your statement that he hasn't treated a single patient in 52 years appears to be wrong.
A story in "Science" from 2015 states: "A medical doctor who has headed NIAID for 30 years, Fauci has treated countless patients at the Clinical Center of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) — of which NIAID is a part — in Bethesda, Maryland."
That report also detailed him treating a U.S. health care worker who became infected with Ebola in Sierra Leone.
"I now have a much, much more profound respect for the seriousness of this illness in some patients," Fauci was quoted as saying in the article.
