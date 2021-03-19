SOUND OFF: Opinion pages both delight, dissatisfy readers

Reader: It was an Opinion page full of good news. Wednesday March 17, 2021 was a five-star day for Bakersfield Californian Opinion writers and readers with two wonderful, factual Community Voices pieces and four enjoyable letters all well-intended, well-mannered and rated "bringing smiles to my face."
After a year-plus of "can it get any worse, any uglier with complaints, dissatisfaction, orneriness, bigger, better and self-serving opinions, and half of all local and nationwide politicians unwilling to believe bipartisanship is a real word, its cultivation wins friends and happy tax payers," I offer kudos and thanks to you six local well-purposed, well-informed citizens. And fellow readers, if you didn’t indulge in this fact-filled and uplifting Opinion page — do so and smile.
— Scott Brown, Bakersfield
Peterson: Nothing seems to rival the Opinion section for being a lightning rod. People have strong feelings about the section, that's for sure. But I'm glad to hear that day's Community Voices selections — "Rebuilding neglected Bakersfield" by Kevin Burton, board chair of the Kern County Taxpayers Association, and "Pay attention to the view beyond our windows," by Brik McDill, a retired psychologist and an associate of the Kegley Institute of Ethics — along with four letters, worked for you.
Smile, as you said, Scott. It's good for you. Even behind a mask.
•••
Reader: I turned to The Californian's editorial page on March 18 to find Marc Thiessen opining that "bipartisanship is dead and Joe Biden is at fault" (apologies to Mitch McConnell). Thiessen accuses our newly elected president of being a liar (oh, the irony) regarding the recently passed relief act and complains that it was passed as a partisan bill. However, polls clearly showed that the new law had overwhelming support from the American public, including "some Republicans," as he grudgingly admits.
Thiessen continues by belittling Biden's call for national unity on the pandemic and asserts, "It's now clear Democrats aren't interested in working 'across the aisle,'" and if things don't change Joe Biden will preside over the burial of bipartisanship in this country. With rhetoric like that, it is not Joe Biden who we will have to blame for this regrettable death.
Below the fold, I then read the headline: "'It's Trump’s fault,' say feckless Democrats" by Rich Lowry. In the main, Lowry lauds Trump's Operation Warp Speed for getting effective COVID-19 vaccines produced quickly, describing it as "one of the technological marvels of our time" (point taken). He then goes on to whine that President Biden does not give Trump the credit he deserves in curbing the virus.
Fecklessly though, Lowry does concede that our new president "deserves credit for ramping up production and facilitating wider distribution" of the vaccines. Lowry concludes his column voicing concerns about the Biden administration having blown holes in Trump's border control program and scolding HSS Secretary Mayorkas and, of course, Nancy Pelosi for their cautionary comments on the former President's immigration "plan."
As a loyal customer and maybe feckless Dem, I would protest that TBC is duty-bound to provide more "fair and balanced" editorial reportage. However, we all know how that catchphrase has been abused. Instead, I can only ask that the editorial board consider including more enlightened, broader thinking columnists to the opinion page mix, such as Eugene Robinson, David Ignatius, or Thomas Friedman, all more moderate scribes than fire breathers. Each might be expensive to syndicate but well worth it for a cohort of your readers who crave more exceptions to your editorial norm.
— Regards, Jim Murphy
Peterson: Thank you, Jim, for being a loyal reader. While your letter is long, I published it here in its entirety to allow you to fully make your points.
Who should get credit for the development of coronavirus vaccines — and speed or lack of speed in which they are being manufactured and delivered — is clearly a matter of great debate. That's abundantly evident in all the news stories we and others have published on this topic.
Here's a challenge with the Opinion section: What one person likes, another person does not. What one person agrees with, another person does not. It's the nature of the beast.
•••
Reader: Thanks (to Jon Stuebbe) for your informational and educational articles. I look forward to them. They are non-partisan and I think should be required student reading. What a shame our great country can put a man on the moon and return safely but not shed the progressive/conservative political rhetoric and work for the common good. Please keep them coming.
— Jack Roth, Bakersfield
Peterson: Thanks for your support, Jack, of contributing columnist Jon Stuebbe's overall work and his piece that published Monday, "It's time to ratchet back the use of executive orders." Stuebbe, a retired Kern County Superior Court judge, pens his "modest proposal" columns every third Monday, offering practical solutions to local and national problems.
I really could have used one of his recent proposals: that we put two periods at the end of a sentence in a text message to signal we're really finished with an exchange — no need for additional comment or emojis!
•••
Reader: Steven Mayer has broken my heart on more than one occasion, but today's cover story was especially moving. It's been a rough year. Thank you, TBC.
— John O'Connell
Peterson: John, I completely agree that Steven's Monday cover story, "Mental health issues stemming from pandemic could last years," was moving and heartbreaking. Steven's story was full of rich and real examples.
We've all seen a variety of effects from the pandemic — death, illness, isolation, separation, despair, loss of learning and income and loss of hope. His story was part of a three-day collection of stories on COVID-19 in Kern County, one year later. I encourage anyone who missed this work from our journalists to view it in our special section on coronavirus at Bakersfield.com.