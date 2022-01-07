SOUND OFF: Odes to our writers

Reader: Hi Herb, I am so happy for you, but sad for those of us who love reading your column. I almost started crying when I opened the paper ("Herb Benham: Thanks and I'll see you in February," Dec. 26) and saw the announcement. However, I knew the time was coming eventually because we are close in age. I retired three years ago this month. Retirement is fantastic!!
I have so enjoyed reading about your family, your travels and about your former dogs.
The very best to you and I look forward to reading your columns on Sundays starting in February. Enjoy your retirement!!
— A longtime Herb fan, Pam Roberts
Reader: Thanks for the memories Herb ... I have enjoyed all 35 years of your stuff and you will be missed.
— John Croson
Reader: Here you go again, Herb Benham — making me cry. Almost every time I read your column I end up crying. Either tears of joy or tears of sadness. Retirement? Nooooooooo! I love reading your column. Where did you get this idea to retire? Shirley Man? She's my dentist too and I don't know what I'm going to do without her.
I too am a South High Rebel. I'm a few years younger than you — class of '75. I think you know one of my brothers and I'm pretty sure you knew my mom, Fay Walters. She always spoke highly of you.
I recently retired myself and I love it! So, I guess I must I understand your need to stop working full-time and start enjoying life even more. Congratulations and thank you so much for sharing your family with all of us.
Best Wishes!
— Cheryl M.
Reader: Welcome to the club, Herb. I’m saddened by your decision to cut back your workload. It is amazing how quickly it goes. I just completed 50 years in Bakersfield (minus law school and a brief stint in LA). My intentions, then, were to get my foot in the door and launch my broadcasting career when I started at KERO-TV.
I’m glad we got to play a few early morning basketball games together at the old East High gym. Finally, thank you for the generous pieces you wrote about me. The Californian will have a huge void to fill with your regular columns now part of history. I look forward to bumping into you from time to time. For sure I’ll see you in February.
— Louie Vega
Reader: Say it ain’t so, Joe. All good things come to an end. I’ve never regretted retiring. You just know when it’s time.
Now, you’ll get to focus on what’s really important: family, friends, experiences, faith. You won’t regret it. Welcome to the club.
— James Carnal
Reader: Dear Herb III, I thought I was braced for this, knowing for a couple of years it could be any time. But the headline still made my heart clutch a little. Wait, ignore the first photo above the fold, maybe it's someone else who's retiring. Nope, it is my favorite newspaper guy, making his announcement. Not that I don't want you to have tons more time to spend with those four lucky grandkids (and who knows how many more in brief years to come), nor would I cut you out of many many more trips with your best traveling companion, but, gosh, I'll miss your voice.
But wait! I don't have to do this cold turkey! I'll have Sundays to help me give up the habit gradually. That's better. And maybe I can find a way to make it to a Passing Through Production once in a while to collect a hug from you and one from Sue, and that will help, too.
So, go my good friend. You've earned your rewards for being the wise-man-wise-guy of Kern County for these 35 years. I'm privileged to have known you from the start and to have taken your journey with you. I told you so, about the grandparenting gig, and now you know what I was talking about.
You've been more than generous in your attention to my feedback, and I know I'm not alone in feeling the personal connection you build. That's one of the gifts of a writer with heart, to speak directly to your readers as you celebrate our shared feelings. And the ones who don't get it? Too bad for them ... losers.
Hugs.
— Dolly Hei
Reader: Herb, Thank you for your wit .... I’ll be honest, I will miss your wonderful column .... Thank you.
— Avon Wonderly
Reader: Hi Herb — I’ll miss your thrice weekly columns in The Californian but you haven’t left your readers completely adrift — you wouldn’t do that!
I’m happy for you wanting to explore other adventures — the best of luck to you!
I parallel myself as your "other" mother, OK? We are similar in age so I give myself permission to assume that role. (Hope you don’t mind, Phyllis.)
Laurie Green’s 'Ode to Herb Benham' is priceless! She says it all!
Best wishes always, Herb (such a nice name)!"
— Rita Loken
Peterson: Herb definitely touched the hearts of thousands of readers for decades. And as he noted in his final column as a full-time staff member, he plans to return in February with a once-a-week Sunday column.
Thank you to all the loyal readers who have followed Herb's journeys through the years!
•••
Reader: Sunday, Jan. 2, "Freddie's Top of The Hill" story was so intriguing. My husband, Fred, said Robert Price hit a grand slam. I had no idea of the backstory of Freddie Giovanetti, the owner of many restaurants around town. What a colorful tale, and I am guessing all true?
I was born and raised here in good 'ole Bakersfield and was a small girl when that murder happened in 1971. What I can add to your ending of the bowling alley is about 1984 or 1985, my boyfriend Fred (not married yet) bowled with my big family several times and had lots of fun. Also I remember about the same time 1985 going with girlfriends to the Silver Bullet Lounge there at Top of the Hill.
That was even more fun! We enjoy your Sunday column. Keep doing what you're doing!
We look forward to next Sunday and the next!
— Linda Enyeart
Peterson: Thanks for your feedback on Robert's column. As he noted to me, there's clearly an appetite for these historical detective thrillers among the The Californian's readership. The column was shared widely across Facebook groups, too. I think we can expect more of these stories from Robert.
•••
Reader: Mr. Cox, I can tell you're not thrilled about the Cracker Barrel restaurant being built here. Apparently you've never been in the South, drove on Interstate 40 between Kingman, Arizona, and North Carolina or I'm sure you would have eaten at one.
On the other hand, I wish you had spoken to some people who are thrilled, as I am, to have a Cracker Barrel coming here. Being a transplanted Southerner, I have eaten at many Cracker Barrels along the way and spoken to many managers recommending Bakersfield as an ideal spot for a Cracker Barrel.
There is one in Santa Maria and I have been considering driving over there to enjoy the pinto beans, cornbread and sweet tea! Delicious!! Also, their biscuits and gravy are "to die for." Does this make your mouth water? I hope so and I'm sure you will be pleased the first time you try Cracker Barrel.
— Sincerely, Betsy Gosling
Peterson: I think business editor John Cox wrote a straightforward report ("Cracker Barrel to open Bakersfield location," Dec. 27) about plans for a Cracker Barrel to open on California Avenue. I didn't get the sense that John was thrilled — or not — as it's not the reporter's job to express his opinion about the news. (Yes, it's different if one is a columnist, such as Herb and Robert.)
But I can certainly tell you're a fan of Cracker Barrel, Betsy. And we know that people in Bakersfield seem to love, love, love anytime there's a new place for them to try. I'd expect there will be some wait times when it opens. I've dined at one in Wisconsin, and enjoyed my meal.
•••
Reader: Nice to see a sun-shiny day here in Bakes on the first day of 2022, after weeks of gloomy skies. 2021 was a rough year for me personally, as it was for many. May 2022 bring America and the world some good health and well-being. Mentally and physically. Let's hope.
— John O'Connell
Peterson: Let's hope. Amen.