SOUND OFF: Magazine cover sparks strong reactions

Reader: First, let me say that I respect and admire the work you do for The Californian. You had big shoes to fill, and you have filled them well. Having said that, however, I must say that you really blew it in the September 2022 issue of Bakersfield Life.
The cover of the issue identifies the issue as “The Women’s Issue.” Your Editor’s Note says you “present this issue focused on women and women in business.” And yet, your cover article “Highlighting local lawyers,” features two male attorneys and firms in which there are very few or no female attorneys. I am far less adept than friends of mine are at noticing the implicit bias inherent in the lack of representation of women and people with diverse backgrounds; however, the inclusion of mostly white, male attorneys featured in the local lawyers section was notable even to me.
Please understand that my criticism has nothing to do with the lawyers featured in your attorney profiles. They are fine lawyers. However, it is highly ironic in this “Women’s Issue” to see so many male attorneys. Apparently you did not realize that the current president of the Kern County Bar Association is a female attorney, Xochitl Garcia, as is the immediate past president, Alekxia Torres Stallings.
Wouldn’t a photograph of them have been ideal for this particular issue that purports to be focused on women and women in business and highlights local lawyers? There are also many fine female attorneys in town, practicing diverse areas of law. There is more to the legal profession than civil litigation, which is the area in which all of the attorneys featured in your attorney profiles practice.
It also would have been nice to have included a female attorney in the article about “Perspectives on Building Female Success,” as female attorneys in private practice are businesswomen. In addition, three of the government law firms in Bakersfield are led by women — Kern County Counsel Margo Raison, Bakersfield City Attorney Virginia Gennaro and Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer.
I hope that the next time you decide to devote an issue to women, you will consider the women in our local legal profession.
— Sincerely, Susan M. Gill
Reader: I was instantly disappointed when I opened the paper Saturday morning to see the Bakersfield Life proclaiming this was the Women’s Issue ... yet two guys were on the cover! And, to add insult to injury, the articles covering women were relegated to the back half of the magazine.
I think at best this shows the layout was particularly tone-deaf, but even more it shows a perhaps unconscious disregard for women's enormous impact on our community ... we're sent to the "back of the bus" by this layout. For once, you should have put those high-priced lawyers and their ads behind the articles featuring the women of Bakersfield and their accomplishments.
— Jenell Mahoney
Reader: I have enjoyed the magazine for as long as it has been printed and I have never been more disappointed than I am now. So much so I was compelled to write you. "The women's issue"? Yet the cover has two lawyers on it. Who cares about this town's lawyers other than lawyers themselves? Having been through a divorce and also self-employed for 28-plus years, I have been verbally attacked, taken advantage of, disrespected, ripped off financially and generally believe lawyers are the worst our society has to offer. They prey on those who have no knowledge or experience in our joke of a legal system and charge whatever they want. Needless to say, I hate lawyers.
So when I saw this issue indulging these egomaniacs, it obviously struck a nerve. This issue was to honor our successful women in the community, I thought. I'm not even going to look at it. It's going straight in the trash where it belongs. Do better! If your magazine had not been free and stuffed into my Saturday paper, I would never even give it a glance from here on out.
— Sean Moran
Reader: It cannot just be my wife and I that noticed the irony of the choice of the cover photo for the latest issue of Bakersfield Life that purports to be the "Women's Issue," yet features the photograph of two middle-aged white male professionals instead! I would have thought that one or more of the successful women celebrated in this issue would have been a far better choice for the cover shot and would have been far more progressive than one would have expected from the stereotypical patriarchal Bakersfield. Just sayin’ ...
— Thanks, Robert M. Yohe II, Ph.D., RPA
Reader: I just opened my newspaper and see the Bakersfield Life for September is secondly titled "The Women's Issue." I also see the issue cover is two male persons. Shouldn't a women's issue include at least one female person on the cover?
— Disappointed reader Sandra Goins
Reader: September 2022 issue. The Women's Issue. Front cover feature photo: two male lawyers. Really? Really? A major flub and a gut punch to all the wonderful women of Bakersfield.
— Joan Little
Reader: I thought it was humorous and hard to understand why TBC chose to call this month's Bakersfield Life issue The Women's Issue. With two dudes on the cover. We've got a female mayor and a female DA. If, suppose, one were to choose two local women leaders for this month's cover. Perhaps a couple of female lawyers. Perhaps.
— John O'Connell
Reader: I was just given this month’s Bakersfield Life magazine and the first thing that popped into my mind before opening it was that it is The Women’s Issue, yet the cover featured two men.
— Regards, Sybil Pearce
Reader: I just wanted to bring to your attention a clear error in judgment and a serious faux pas from your publication. Am I seeing this correctly? Your September issue is titled “The Women’s Issue,” but the cover photo is of two middle-aged white men in suits? How could this oversight even be possible?
Seeing that you are a female executive, I’m sure I don’t even need to tell you about the struggles of a male-dominated business world, but actions like this demonstrate how we still have quite a long way to go. I’m not even a female, and I’m still quite taken aback by this shameful, egregious lack of diversity and inclusion.
I would seriously amend this mistake if possible, or at least start preparing a public apology for the backlash, as this matter is already blowing up on social media.
— Disappointed, Steve Brandon
Reader: While I appreciate a magazine issue dedicated to women, it was very off-putting to see two men on the cover of this issue. If you chose to highlight local lawyers, I am sure you could have found some excellent women to feature. It would have been more in keeping with the message you detailed in the Editor's Note, "Women should take the time to lift up, praise, inspire, compliment and mentor other women."
— Best Regards, Joanne Carrillo
Peterson: Thank you to everyone above, and others, for taking the time to write and to express your concerns.
The September issue of Bakersfield Life, which came out in the Aug. 27 edition of The Bakersfield Californian, had two major themes — the women’s issue, and attorney profiles.
Everything but the attorney profiles was reported, written, compiled and created by the news and features staff, freelancers and columnists to celebrate amazing and accomplished women in our community. We all know there are many more than those who were included in this issue. But we have to start somewhere with the recognition! Upon reading the stories our staff wrote, I see there are even more wonderful women in our community who I’d like to meet.
The attorney profiles are paid advertisements. Those pages are labeled “promotional content” and are not created by the news staff. They are pieces sold by advertising representatives, and any attorney or firm could have purchased one. That includes the opportunity to purchase the cover, which one advertiser did. As such, the advertiser decides who is in the photograph, subject to some technical specifications such as what will fit on the cover and still include space for headlines. (And yes, I absolutely know there are some incredible women who are attorneys, too.)
It’s similar to ads you see in the newspaper. An advertiser can purchase the “strip ad” position at the bottom of the front page. An advertiser can also purchase the position in the upper right-hand corner of the front page. Such a purchase does not impact anything else in the newspaper reported and written by our staff, trusted freelancers and news wire services. It’s the same with the magazine.
I appreciate our readers, and our advertisers, who help pay the bills.
I also appreciate the opportunity to explain the difference to people who have inquired. All the readers whose letters are printed above responded with grace to my communications with them, and agreed to their letters being published. But I am deeply saddened by the vitriol I have experienced over the last four days by those who have chosen to attack, especially on social media, rather than inquire.