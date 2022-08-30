 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SOUND OFF: Magazine cover sparks strong reactions

Reader: First, let me say that I respect and admire the work you do for The Californian. You had big shoes to fill, and you have filled them well. Having said that, however, I must say that you really blew it in the September 2022 issue of Bakersfield Life.

The cover of the issue identifies the issue as “The Women’s Issue.” Your Editor’s Note says you “present this issue focused on women and women in business.” And yet, your cover article “Highlighting local lawyers,” features two male attorneys and firms in which there are very few or no female attorneys. I am far less adept than friends of mine are at noticing the implicit bias inherent in the lack of representation of women and people with diverse backgrounds; however, the inclusion of mostly white, male attorneys featured in the local lawyers section was notable even to me.

Executive Editor Christine Peterson answers your questions and takes your complaints about The Californian’s news coverage in this feedback forum. Questions may be edited for space and clarity. To offer your input by phone, call 661-395-7649 and leave your comments in a voicemail message or email us at soundoff@bakersfield.com. Please include your name and phone number; your phone number won’t be published.

Coronavirus Cases