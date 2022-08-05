 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SOUND OFF: It’s in the eye of the beholder

Reader: Herb Benham wrote ("These are a few of my favorite things," July 31) of the former Greyhound terminal: "You know a building is ugly when it looks better after it's torn down and you're looking at a pile of rubble."

This is a totally dumb thing to say. The Greyhound terminal wasn't a particularly unattractive building.

Executive Editor Christine Peterson answers your questions and takes your complaints about The Californian’s news coverage in this feedback forum. Questions may be edited for space and clarity. To offer your input by phone, call 661-395-7649 and leave your comments in a voicemail message or email us at soundoff@bakersfield.com. Please include your name and phone number; your phone number won’t be published.

Coronavirus Cases