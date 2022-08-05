SOUND OFF: It’s in the eye of the beholder

Reader: Herb Benham wrote ("These are a few of my favorite things," July 31) of the former Greyhound terminal: "You know a building is ugly when it looks better after it's torn down and you're looking at a pile of rubble."
This is a totally dumb thing to say. The Greyhound terminal wasn't a particularly unattractive building.
— Signed, John Sweetser
Peterson: One man's trash is another man's treasure.
Herb writes a column, which can and should contain the writer's opinion. That's what a column is. I know you know that, John. You didn't find the building to be "particularly unattractive." Herb did. Both fair opinions.
This concept bears repeating: A column contains opinion. In our newspaper and on our website, Bakersfield.com, opinion columns are designated as such with the author's headshot, also known in journalism as a column sig. Think Sunday columnist Robert Price or faith and features columnist Valerie Schultz, just to name two. And for those who wonder: Even as the editor, I don't agree with all their opinions. I don't have to, just like you don't have to.
•••
Reader: At least four elevated water storage tanks came crashing down, two in Tehachapi and two in Bakersfield. A fifth, in Brite Valley near Tehachapi, crushed a teen girl as she slept.
I don't know why Robert Price said the teen girl was crushed by a water tank ("Between big ones, ‘Quakersfield’ dealt with so many aftershocks, some people named them," July 31). An article about her death in the July 22, 1952, Los Angeles Times (page 9) stated that she was killed when the roof of the guest house she was staying in at a ranch collapsed (the article even ran a photo of her. Her relatives crazily tried to take her body to Los Angeles in the back of a pickup but were stopped by sheriff's deputies at Lancaster).
Robert Price wrote that two elevated water tanks in Tehachapi came crashing down. Besides the large railroad water tank, what was the second tank?
— Signed, John Sweetser
Peterson: Here's Price's response: "Robert Price said that because that's what happened. The girl was killed when a water tank, which was located over the milking shed in which she slept, came down and crashed through the roof. I don't know how big the water tank was or how high it was elevated but that's what The Californian reported. Yes, I might have reported the devastated Brite family's attempt to return the girl's body to her family, only to be told that that was a job for the coroner, but the article was long enough.
"One of the other water tanks crashed on a family's home, bringing down most of the roof. A water tank also crushed a bus, sending the driver to the hospital. It does not seem likely the same water tank could have caused that level of destruction at two separate locations."
•••
Reader: In the past, when reporters wrote articles ("'I just follow my conscience': Tastries Bakery owners testify about religious beliefs guiding business," July 29) with reference to God, they always capitalized the word referring to Him with a capital letter. What changed?
Also, if the judge decides that denying a cake to the gay couple is against the law, is the law that says you must be 21 years old before you can purchase liquor also invalid?
— Anne Grogan
Peterson: Great questions, Anne. We endeavor to follow the Associated Press Stylebook, a rule book that addresses everything from when you should write 4 versus four to what to capitalize. The current print edition (there's an online searchable version, too) is 614 pages! AP is on its 56th edition, because guidance changes over time.
Here's the current guidance on God:
"Capitalize God in references to the deity of all monotheistic religions. Capitalize all noun references to the deity: God the Father, Holy Ghost, Holy Spirit, Allah, etc. Lowercase personal pronouns.
"Lowercase gods and goddesses in references to the deities of polytheistic religions.
"Lowercase god, gods and goddesses in references to false gods: He made money his god."
On your second question, no. It's not the same. I'd find a lawyer to explain that one.