SOUND OFF: Is there a geography lesson here?

Reader: Any notion I may have had that I have a sophisticated and informed perspective of world affairs quickly evaporated when I read the front-page story Monday morning regarding a mutiny by a portion of Burkina Faso’s military.
I admit it. Never having heard of Burkina Faso, I had to look it up. The story was written with the apparent assumption that the reader would already know this.
Interestingly enough, as a landlocked west African country, bordered on all sides by other African countries that seldom feature attention-grabbing events like outrageous crimes against humanity, I fail to understand why this nation’s internal affairs matter here.
— Stephen A. Montgomery, Bakersfield
Peterson: This story was on the front of our Nation & World section on Monday, not the front page of the newspaper, which is almost always reserved for local news or stories with strong local interest.
I agree with one of your points, Stephen: That first Associated Press story on Burkina Faso failed to mention it was a west African country, which would have helped readers and could have been inserted into the story by our staff member handling the story. A subsequent story made the geography clear.
I think in general a lot of us have lost sight of world affairs, focusing a lot on ourselves. So, I don't think it's bad to have included this story.
I remember watching the Parade of Nations at the 2020 Summer Olympics, held in 2021, and the announcer saying "Burkina Faso" and stating where the country is located and talking about its athletes. I've always been fascinated by the countries that send just a few competitors, compared with the might of hundreds of U.S. athletes.
Burkina Faso fielded seven athletes in five sports at the last summer games. According to nbcolympics.com, in that nation's 10th Olympic participation, it earned its first Olympic medal. Triple jump athlete Hugues Fabrice Zango took home a bronze.
No athletes from Burkina Faso have competed in any Winter Olympic Games, which start next week. Alas, you probably won't be hearing about the country again anytime soon.
Reader: Dear Robert (Price), Thank you so much for your great story ("ROBERT PRICE: Sex for drugs: At 13, the dutiful daughter thought she was helping ‘the household’" Jan. 23) on the tragedy and triumph of my dear friend, Dess Perkins. It was truly a story of love, hope, inspiration and humanity.
Numerous family members and friends emailed, texted and called me to express how Dess’ story touched their lives. May God bless you as you continue to write stories that are impactful and provide lessons to challenge us to think, reach out and love others.
— Ruscel Reader
Peterson: And thank you, Ruscel, for taking the time to write. I could tell from Robert's story you were a powerful force for good in Dess Perkins' life. I am thankful that many of Robert's columns, as you said, "challenge us to think, reach out and love others."
Reader: Thank you for the eloquent article about the passing of Howard Dumble ("Bakersfield native built custom amplifiers for the world's greatest guitar players," Jan. 21). He was a kind and generous person. I knew him in Bakersfield and Santa Cruz. Of course he always had the best imaginable sound system, but also an omnivorous and giving taste in music and life. Knowing him was in fact a gift.
Thank you for conveying a good deal of that. Although I hadn’t seen him in many years, he is fondly remembered. Condolences to his family and other many friends. As the article stated, the world was a better place because of him.
— Ron Fox, Sacramento
Peterson: Reporter Steven Mayer hit a high note with this news obituary. We find that readers appreciate stories of lives well lived, especially when they weave in history. They tend to have a far-reaching audience, including to you in Sacramento.
Reader: Do the editors of The Bakersfield Californian believe that the "Letters" they print from cities outside of Kern County and the state, are sent just to them?
I couldn't care less, no more than less, the opinion of Wim Laven in Ohio of Kevin McCarthy. Nor will his opinion ("Bad news for Bakersfield," Jan. 26) sway me to vote one way or the other. He will not be voting in our election. In the 16 national elections I have voted in, no letter has swayed my vote; only my personal research.
The Laguna Beach letter on "Climate Hero," i.e. President Biden, is fine as his opinion in Laguna Beach. He assumes everyone who is "Pro-Oil" are anti-renewable energy. He could not be farther from the truth. I have lived in the "Oil Patch" all my life and I am pro-oil. I am pro-oil because oil is the fuel of our economy. I can and, most pro-oil do, see the benefits of renewable energy.
Many anti-oil groups are now saying they are not anti-oil but are against using it for fuel. Maybe they are starting to look at all the products they will no longer have and enjoy which are made with oil products.
— Ronal Reynier, Bakersfield
Peterson: Nope, I don't believe these letters were sent only to us. Nor do I believe many letters are sent only to us. (Practically every day I delete letters from the same man who sends them from Melbourne, Australia. He's sent letters to us for years!)
Even respected community leaders send their items to more than one place. Recently a staff member for a politician sent a Community Voices piece, which was published. After that, the staff member contacted me and asked if she could send it to other publications. I thought it was very professional of her to ask — and I emphasized that I appreciated we were given the opportunity to use it first since it was by a local lawmaker — but I couldn't really stop it being used elsewhere.
I'm unsure, Ronal, if your real beef is the opinions of the writer of the letter about Congressman McCarthy, or that the writer wasn't currently living in Kern County (but is a Highland High and Cal State Bakersfield graduate). I'm going to address the fact he was not currently living in Kern.
Here's the order in which I like to publish letters:
• Letters written by Kern County residents about local issues. (Absolutely the top favorite; we strive to be a local news organization first and foremost.)
• Letters written by Kern County residents about non-local issues that still have impact and interest locally.
• Letters written about local issues by someone with a connection to Kern County.
• Letters written by non-Kern County residents about local issues.
I had an absolutely delightful conversation this week with a local reader about this issue. She, too, inquired about a letter by a non-local writer. She concluded: I have to get more people to write! Yes!
And I'd add: Not the same people all the time. (Here's looking at you, reader who sends a letter every day but can't have a turn every day!)
There are so many local topics that quickly come to mind: COVID-19 mandates and guidelines, schools, oil, agriculture, politics, homelessness, policing, student successes, economic challenges, mental health, the fentanyl crisis, parks ... I could go on.
But how about, instead, you write? Send opinions of 250 words or less, one topic per letter, to opinion@bakersfield.com. Be sure to include your name, address and phone number. Your name and city of residence will be published. Clearly label it "letter to the editor" in the subject line.
Reader: Last week there was a Community Voices piece ("COVID fears, facts and faith," Jan. 20) written by Tim Stormont. In it, he wrote about the COVID vaccine, mask confusion and "the body's God-designed ability to develop immunity. He also touted "promising therapeutic treatments" ignored because of who endorsed them.
I'm aware people are entitled to their faith, but his entire letter was riddled with inaccurate information based on sources we've all heard before. Maybe Mr. Stormont's letter belongs in the Faith section of the paper, because those of us who rely first on science don't need or want his version of COVID based on his religious beliefs.
— Laura Craun, Bakersfield
Peterson: Fair points. Coronavirus is turning out to be one of the most divisive topics in my lifetime. And scary, when people can't even agree on facts. I'll leave it at that.