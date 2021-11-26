SOUND OFF: Illegal dumping problem may have creative solution

Reader: I read the article "An unfixed problem: Family farmer says ending illegal dumping requires more than cleanup" (Nov. 13). Why can't the county get creative? Back when I worked animal control, people continued to dump trash at the old dump site on Round Mountain Road. Environmental Health was responsible for enforcement but did not have the staff.
The director got creative, used animal control officers on weekends and paid overtime. Oh, yes, and we hit the hills in marked county vehicles and issued citations for illegal dumping. Courts agreed with the $250 fine and the person had to remove trash from the site using their own vehicle and take it to the Bena landfill. The Sheriff's Office assigned a deputy for backup and it worked.
With the homeless problem, why can't the county hire some willing homeless folks, provide bright-colored shirts/windbreakers, recruit a (volunteer) lunch truck to provide food and drink and maybe a county official or two to help? It's worth a try.
— James McCall, Taft
Peterson: I can't speak for the county, but it sure seems worth a try, James. Maybe a county official or someone on the Board of Supervisors will read your idea here and consider it.
Reader: I wanted to express my sadness and condolences on reading about Jack Hernandez's death ("Jack Hernandez, BC administrator, professor and 'Renaissance man,' dies at 84," Nov. 19). The world, including the local world of writing, is a poorer place without him. Jack has always been a kind and funny respondent to my writing, as I'm sure he has been to many other writers. My day was always brightened by his emails. I will miss him, and I send his family and friends love and light as they grieve.
— Valerie Schultz, Faith and Eye Street columnist
Peterson: I agree, Valerie. I remember talking with and interviewing Jack quite regularly as an education reporter covering Bakersfield College about 22 years ago. In more recent years, I enjoyed receiving his many thoughtful and introspective Community Voices submissions. His emails always came with a note asking how I was doing — so kind. One of our copy editors, upon learning of Jack's death, commented that he would miss his writings, even though the two had never met. I definitely see he touched the lives of many.
Reader: In the Nov. 19 newspaper, there is a piece in the Worth Noting section that said landlords are eligible to receive 100 percent of unpaid rent from any tenants who have not paid them. There is a link to click on to get the details. When the link is opened it clearly says landlords can get 80 percent of unpaid rent. Looking further into this it says landlords must waive 20 percent of the unpaid rent, which clearly means they only get 80 percent.
There is no Californian reporter's name attached to this, so I assume whoever wrote the piece for TBC didn't even take the time to open the link and look at it. Does TBC have standards for accuracy and fact checking before publishing something?
— Brad Roark
Peterson: The standard is: Be accurate and check your work. On your comment that there was no reporter's name on the item, that is because all staff members contribute to our Worth Noting items; they are not bylined.
Now here's the inconsistency: The news release upon which that short item was based said "landlords and tenants can receive 100% of past-due rent accrued between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021." The website given clearly states at the top that "landlords get 80% of unpaid rent." Yet the state CA COVID-19 Rent Relief website states: "The CA COVID-19 Rent Relief program supports eligible renters and landlords by providing 100 percent financial assistance for rent and utilities, to prevent housing instability, potential eviction, and financial hardships due to the COVID-19 public health emergency."
So which is it? Unfortunately, I don't have a clear answer and sources to interview on this Friday of what is a holiday weekend for many. I truly wish I did.