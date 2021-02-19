Reader: My God. I have been reading your paper for 40 years. It's nothing but fluff now.
You have high school girls writing columns in the Opinion page instead of seasoned (writers).
Oh, my God. I don't have words for how terrible your paper has become. It's just (expletive). It's just disgusting (expletive).
Fluff. Fluff. Fluff.
— Anonymous message left on newsroom voicemail
Peterson: First, thank you for being a longtime reader, even as I am about to disagree with you.
High school students with a viewpoint shouldn't have an opportunity to see their Community Voices piece or letter to the editor published? They don't count?
And because I believe they should have a chance just like anyone else with a coherent argument or stance, that makes us disgusting?
Sad. Sad. Sad.
Or is it that you didn't like their topics? Crisbel Guerra wrote "COMMUNITY VOICES: Why treat boys and girls differently?" and Manjot Sidhu wrote "COMMUNITY VOICES: Stereotypes, conflicts with gender inequality," both published Feb. 13.
Their topics may not be ones that many longtime writers address. And that's OK.
We have plenty of seasoned opinion writers, both nationally syndicated columnists and local voices. Seems to me young people should have a chance, too.
Reader: Among the things I most enjoy about TBC is the opinion page. The printed page accompanied by coffee at sunrise is the pleasure of the morning. I enjoy the perspectives of syndicated commentators of the quality of Rich Lowry, Leonard Pitts and the recently reengaged Dan Walters, among others, who provide much well-considered and needed insight into current affairs. They are joined by the many community voices who routinely contribute well-informed, well-written perspectives on local issues.
What lost me, however, was the value of the column by Ed Davis who first told us to “follow the science” in understanding of why the forests are burning (“Why are forests burning? Let’s follow the science,” Feb. 14). Focusing on forests, he repeats some secondhand information from the perspective of someone who takes an agribusiness approach to crop management.
After excusing PG&E for its apparent neglect of infrastructure maintenance, he pivots to the environmental community. Without citing a specific policy or action, he blames “environmental fanatics,” specifically naming the Sierra Club as the root of the problem.
According to the University of California, Ag & Natural Resources, Cal Fire’s “2010 Ownership of Forest and Rangelands in California,” of the approximately 33 million acres of forest in California, federal agencies (including the USDA Forest Service and USDI Bureau of Land Management and National Park Service) own and manage 19 million acres (57 percent).
These and most of the owners of the remaining forest land have all had a long history of engaging in extreme fire suppression policies contradicting and ignoring longstanding recommendations by leading scientists, the Sierra Club, and other leading environmental organizations.
While omitting much relevant information, his pivot to disparaging the environmental community without evidence appears to be nothing more than a right-wing trope with little to contribute to considered public discourse.
— Stephen Montgomery, chair, Kern-Kaweah Chapter, Sierra Club
Peterson: Glad you enjoy the Opinion section with your morning coffee, Stephen. I tend to review the Opinion section submissions with a large dose of soda. I need it to keep me going. Anyway ...
Ed Davis had his say about why forests are burning. Now you've had your turn, too. Oh so many topics where there's disagreement and even dissension!
Your email to me — not the formal part of your letter — also said: Oh, yea. And I hate it when Saturday comes along and there’s no Sound Off.
I do, too, Stephen. Generally if there's no Sound Off it's because I didn't receive any letters, or only received letters with topics that have already been thoroughly addressed. My preference is to have Sound Off every Saturday.
Reader: What an amazing read on (Monday's) front page by Mr. Hammond ("JON HAMMOND: Remembering Luther Girado, the last male Native speaker of the Nuwä language," Feb. 15). That broke my heart. I'm still blowing. Wow. God bless Luther Girado. Who knew?
Keep up the good work. Thank you, Christine.
— John O'Connell
Peterson: Jon Hammond writes a weekly column for our Tehachapi News, and has done so for decades. He writes about area history, weather, the native plants and animals of greater Tehachapi and, of course, his great stories about people.
When he filed this tribute to Luther Girado, I knew the story of his life and contributions to language and culture transcended Tehachapi and should also be shared with our Bakersfield readers.
Reader: Why? Was this a purposeful decision or an overworked editor who was trying to get the paper out on time? The front page of the Sports page on Monday had four headlines — three of which name people.
The two below the fold link Berger and McDowell to their accomplishments by name. But the headline above the fold does not give the name in the headline but describes her as the "Daughter of Bills, Sabres owner" — as if her accomplishment is due to who her father is (an argument for another day).
Why is Berger not described as "Son of past French Open finalist" and McDowell described as "Father of four children"? Is it because Jessica Pegula, daughter of Bills owner, is a woman or is it because she is young ... or is it both?
Kudos to putting her in the pole position on the page (good story) but flag on the play with the stumble at the finish line in the choice of headlines.
— Norma Procell
Peterson: Great question, Norma. I won't chalk this one up to an overworked editor. And I won't chalk it up to her being a woman or young. Instead, it's a matter of how widely a person is or is not known and if it makes sense for their last name to stand alone in a headline.
I'll pick an easy example. If we put the last names Trump or Biden in a headline, we all know who they are. But if we put Faulconer in a headline, would everyone know we are referring to Kevin Faulconer, a former mayor of San Diego who wants to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom? People in Bakersfield are starting to learn his name, but he's likely not widely known here yet. That could change.
It's the same with sports. Does most everyone know Jessica Pegula? Going into Monday's match, Pegula was ranked 61st. I asked a major tennis fan, who said Pegula is definitely an up-and-coming athlete, but not everyone knows her name like they know the Williams sisters. As people learn more about Pegula, her name likely will show up alone in headlines. But for her now, her family connections are interesting and give the reader a sense of from where she comes.