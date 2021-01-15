Reader: When the voting on the second impeachment of Donald Trump is complete, may I ask, if possible, to have The Californian print the voting of California’s House and Senate members?
I know this is quite a hot topic, and I will abide with your decision, but I think the public needs to know the cast of characters. If you feel this request is not able to be done, could you point me in a direction to find this information on the vote?
Thank you for your consideration.
— Michelle Claxton
Peterson: Yes, indeed, this is a hot topic, and numerous letter writers have made it abundantly clear where they stand — on both sides — some with extremely strong language. Readers also have strong feelings on how their local representatives voted.
The House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach President Trump on the single charge of "incitement of insurrection." The House voted 232-197 to impeach Trump. (Go to https://clerk.house.gov/Votes/202117 to search by party, state and votes.)
In the House, 10 Republicans joined Democrats in voting to impeach Trump, including our local 21st District's David Valadao and Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, particularly noteworthy because she is the third-ranking Republican.
The other Republicans who voted for impeachment are Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio; Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington state; John Katko of New York; Adam Kinzinger of Illinois; Peter Meijer of Michigan; Dan Newhouse of Washington state; Tom Rice of South Carolina; and Fred Upton of Michigan.
We know our other local representative, Kevin McCarthy, of the 23rd District, voted against impeachment.
Trump is the only U.S. president to be twice impeached. Every single House Republican voted against Trump's first impeachment in 2019.
The following House members voted to impeach this time, according to the U.S. House of Representatives Office of the Clerk's tally available online. States are listed when there is more than one lawmaker with the same or very similar name:
Four House members did not vote, according to the clerk's tally: Granger, Harris, Murphy (N.C.) and Webster (Fla.). They are all Republicans.
•••
Reader: I’ve tried to encapsulate my rage for days, tried to capture the intensity of my anger, tried to explain why a hollow call for “unity” from the enablers like Kevin McCarthy is so infuriating, but Robert Price said it all in his Viewpoint piece (Sunday) morning ("Robert Price: The Trump train is off the rails and McCarthy is still board"). Bravo, Mr. Price. Right on. Thank you.
— Pamela Wildermuth
Peterson: I have received emails and calls both supporting Robert's column and disliking it. I have been inundated with emails from people liking and disliking the various opinions published on these topics — President Trump, impeachment and how lawmakers voted and their statements — in the Opinion section. It's abundantly clear how divided local readers are on the topic of impeachment and how individual lawmakers voted.