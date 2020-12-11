Reader: Good Morning Emma,
Thank you for your coverage of Thrive ("Golden Valley High students form a support group for struggling students," Dec. 10). We never expected to be on the FRONT COVER of the paper! This is exciting and so great for GVHS and our students putting in good work.
Have a great day.
— Kyle Wylie
Peterson: I'm thankful that reporter Emma Gallegos highlighted the important efforts of Golden Valley High School students who started the peer counseling group THRIVE, which she wrote is becoming a model for other Kern High School District campuses.
The students came up with the name of the group itself, too: THRIVE stands for Timely, Honesty, Respect, Improve, Valued, Engage.
These are such important words during a time when so many students are truly struggling with trying to learn at home, and their teachers, support staff and parents and grandparents struggle, too.
It's not just youth who are facing tough times.
Just this week, Kern Behavioral Health & Recovery Services sent a news release that stated, "It’s completely normal to feel stressed and anxious during the holiday season. With the COVID-19 pandemic entering its ninth month with another round of closures, the impacts are only adding an extra layer of uncertainty and strife during an already stressful time of the year."
It noted that the Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services Crisis Hotline is open 24/7 at 800-991-5272 . It is described as a "warmline for mental health/substance use concerns and provides a safe outlet for callers to voice/vent any frustrations with a trained hotline counselor without any judgment. All calls are free and completely confidential."
That's a resource for the entire community during these challenging times.
•••
Reader: I just got out of the ICU at (Bakersfield) Memorial. There was plenty of room. Kern statistics today are 48,401 (coronavirus) cases this year versus 463 deaths. That’s 0.095 or nine-tenths of 1 percent.
According to the media and our recalcitrant governor, that’s enough to shut down the economy and destroy what’s left of our small businesses.
I think these are the same people that buy advertising from your paper. One would think you would take a different proactive approach and report the actual statistics that affect the community. Too many public servants seem to bask in creating and maintaining the people’s fear.
When I was in pre-op last week, one nurse asked me what happened to all the flu cases. She told me, “Either we found a cure (for) the flu, or the flu statistics are going somewhere else to make our situation look worse.”
I had to be tested for COVID. Came out negative. Got a great new aortic valve thanks to Drs. Aggarwal, Lee and Peck at Memorial’s new state-of-the-art heart operatory.
— Jerry Todd, Bakersfield
Peterson: While you got some work done on your heart, Jerry, it hurts my heart to read that you are asking us to "report the actual statistics that affect the community" — as if we're not already doing so!
Each day we report the daily coronavirus statistics as provided by Kern County Public Health Services and the California Department of Public Health. Each reader can decide how "bad" — or not — he or she thinks the numbers are.
I'm not shocked that you say "there was plenty of room" in the ICU at Bakersfield Memorial when you were there. Earlier this week reporter Stacey Shepard looked into ICU capacity at local hospitals ("Critical care beds fill up at local hospitals as COVID-19 surge looms," Dec. 8). A chart with that story showed that as of Monday, 15 of Bakersfield Memorial's 32 ICU beds were available. That same story said that on Monday Kern Medical had no ICU beds available. (Certainly availability fluctuates; that was one day.)
The story said: "About 120 patients were in intensive care units at Kern's 10 acute care hospitals on Monday, including several critical care patients being held in emergency departments because some hospitals have no free ICU beds. About 40 percent of those patients, or approximately 50, are COVID-19 patients.
"In total, there are about 150 ICU beds among Kern's 10 hospitals, leaving about 31 available."
Kern County officials are questioning how the state performs some of its capacity calculations, which reporter Emma Gallegos laid out in a pair of stories ("County officials address dramatic stats about ICU capacity in San Joaquin Valley" and "County unveils details regarding first COVID-19 vaccines in Kern, local outreach") on Friday's front page.
Flu! OK, Jerry, we addressed that this week, too. In "Flu activity is low in Kern, across the state," which published in print Thursday, reporter Stacey Shepard wrote: "Seasonal influenza is off to a slow start so far in Kern and the rest of California perhaps due in part to precautions taken to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
"Flu activity is lower than normal for this time of year, according to the California Department of Public Health, with just two deaths in the state so far. Last year at this time, 16 people had died from flu in the state and flu activity was elevated in most areas of California."
The story went on to say that some health experts believe that precautions people are taking against COVID-19 — wearing face masks, social distancing, frequent hand washing and staying at home as much as possible — are also helping reduce the spread of flu. But it's also true that flu activity starts increasing in Kern at the end of December and into January — and we're not there yet.
Jerry, I don't think the news media decided who gets to open and close. The governor did.
I want small businesses to survive and thrive. For me, that's been buying floral arrangements at a local shop (I love fresh flowers a bit too much!) and ordering delicious food from a local sandwich shop (where I justify the quantity of my purchase by saying I'm picking up breakfast, lunch and dinner in one stop!).
All in all, it seems we're reporting the coronavirus and flu numbers, Jerry, and what local hospital and public health officials think about them, even if there's often strident disagreement in the community over how bad the numbers are — or aren't.
Our hearts are in the right place, I believe, as we go about the work of informing our community. Best wishes, Jerry, for continued healing from your heart procedure.