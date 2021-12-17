SOUND OFF: Give kids the recognition they deserve

Reader: I have been a longtime subscriber to The Bakersfield Californian. I enjoy keeping up on current news, sports and happenings by reading your paper.
I was disappointed at your coverage of the Local Signing Day the high schools had on Wednesday, Dec. 15. You focused only on one individual from one high school.
There were many other students from other schools who achieved this honor with no mention of them at all.
I have noticed, as well, there is limited coverage by your reporters (if you have any) of all high school events and student achievements.
There are also many students who work hard not only at sports but also at achieving educational honors. Some recognition by The Bakersfield Californian would be nice.
Thank you for your time.
— Kathy Frith
Peterson: Thank you, Kathy, for your longtime readership of The Californian. Yes, we have reporters! I'm not sure why you would write "if you have any."
I, too, wish we had more coverage of the Singing Day you reference. One of our two sports reporters informed me that we had trouble reaching some athletic directors for their athletes' plans. That makes a difference.
Here's something, too: The National Letter of Intent website states the Division I football early period initial signing day was Wednesday, and the final signing date was Friday. The Division I and II football (midyear junior college transfer) initial signing date was Wednesday and the final signing date is Jan. 15. We had the story "Trio of BC players announce college commitments" in Friday's newspaper. But wait! There's also Division I and II football (regular period) initial signing date is Feb. 2, and the final signing date for Division I is April 1 and Division II is Aug. 1. And that's just football.
My point is there are a lot of signing days. And it helps if coaches and athletic directors let us know when they have one.
You bring up another point, Kathy: Seeking more recognition of all student achievement. We cover as much as we can — but yes, I recognize every proud parent or grandparent would love to see even more.
Here are just a few recent stories: "CSUB fall commencement returns to Mechanics Bank Arena" (Friday); "KHSD names its first student representative to the school board" (Thursday); "Kern County high school students lag behind other Californians in applying for college aid" (Monday) (yes, I guess that is about a challenge to achievement); and "BC unveils designs for new Arvin Educational Center" (Dec. 8).
And high school sports, too: "West captures Holiday Hoops title with 51-50 victory over Paraclete" (Monday); "Liberty falls short in state title game, losing to Gardena-Serra, 21-16" (Sunday); "Road-tested Liberty faces on last challenge in state championship" (Dec. 11); "Independence's unlikely road has led team to brink of a state football title" (Dec. 11); "Late free throws lift West past BHS in tournament opener" (Dec. 10); and "Long-standing Holiday Hoops boys basketball tournament returns to North High this week" (Dec. 9).
We do our best to be at as many place as we can.
•••
Reader: I noted this title on Page B3 of the Nov. 2 newspaper: ABC, 10 PM (:01) Queens "Who You Calling a (word starts with B)?" This is inappropriate for a family newspaper. Can the editor leave titles like this blank without legal trouble?
— Bill Curtis
Peterson: Thank you for writing with your concern, Bill. I have not seen this television show, whose website describes it as "four women in their 40s reunite for a chance to recapture their fame."
I agree the word in question does not need to be in a family newspaper, except in rare circumstances when it is an integral part of a news story. (For example, if a national or local leader used this kind of language to disparage someone and that fact was the story itself.)
I wish the word hadn't appeared in our TV listings. Yes, Bill, we can edit the page without legal trouble. We haven't dedicated an editor to review every line of the TV listings, which come from a service that provides the listings to newspapers throughout the country. Maybe we need to.