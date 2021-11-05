SOUND OFF: Equal billing for women, men

Reader: ... I am calling to express my great concern, disappointment and actually insult at your latest issue (of Bakersfield Life) saluting the men of Kern County. Which is OK, I can appreciate that. But then, the subtitle, these guys know how to get things done. If you want to be a leader, follow their example. What an insult. Our mayor is a woman. For cryin' out loud. What a sexist edition.
I almost threw it in the trash except that I wanted to find out a little bit more about the rest of the magazine. But it's an insult.
Think about things when you write stuff. I can't believe you did that. What about all the young ladies in this town. What about inspiring them, too? You might have had something that wasn't so exclusively masculine.
— Longtime reader, via voicemail
Peterson: Oh boy! Err, oh girl!
In all seriousness, the November issue of Bakersfield Life, which came out Oct. 30, was clearly labeled as the annual men's issue. It followed the October issue, which was clearly labeled as the annual women's issue.
The October issue, as has been our tradition for years, saluted breast cancer survivors by presenting Links for Life's Wall of Hope. It also included success stories, with the headline of "These strong, confident women didn't get where they are without challenges; they share their experiences and advice for those who would follow them."
The November issue highlighted the road to good health for men, noting that staying fit is a pursuit that men must begin early in life. It also included success stories, with the headline of "These guys know how to get things done; if you want to be a leader, follow their examples."
In other words, the two issues — October focused on women, November focused on men — mirror each other! Both included a health focus, both told success stories.
Upon hearing the voicemail above last Saturday morning, I immediately called the reader, breaking my own rule to not call angry readers from my cellphone. (I usually wait until I can call from my desk phone.) I was feeling a bit combative and I wanted to address the reader's concerns immediately.
If we only had stories saluting men, that would be a problem. If we only had stories saluting women, that would be a problem. But we had both. I think we're on solid ground.
Our reader acknowledged she had missed the October issue. I think once we talked things out, we left as friends.
•••
Reader: I have no idea who to address this to, so I guess it's you. I just couldn't ignore this any longer.
Has the woman (syndicated columnist Carolyn Hax) never heard of the expression KISS? She rambles on so she never answers more than one letter, if that. Besides, I don't know about other readers, but I don't care what her friends or whoever else is adding their comments to the end of the letters. What happened to advice columns that actually get to the point? Hax is definitely not the answer.
— Frustrated reader
Peterson: This email was sent to Eye Street Editor Stefani Dias. I am thinking KISS refers to the phrase "keep it simple, stupid." Frustrated reader, you're right: Carolyn Hax often offers just one letter from an advice-seeker, and then she answers it in detail, often with input from other readers.
I can see how if you like the particular topic of the letter — maybe you face the same problem or challenge in your life — you would like to read lots on the topic. And if it just doesn't resonate with you, you'd rather see multiple, shorter letters in the allotted space. I appreciate many of Hax's insights — but not all of them. That's to be expected with an advice column.
Carolyn Hax is definitely different from the Dear Abby columns I read as a child in the San Diego Union-Tribune. I remember lots of very short letters from readers, and very short responses. Maybe life was simpler then?
•••
Reader: You insist on pushing the eugenist propaganda. Would that be called blood on your hands?
(Followed by a link to the Hal Turner Radio Show that, when clicked, produced a 404 error, or page not found.)
I have arterial fibrillation with the possibility of capillary blood clotting. No way I’d take that poison, as that’s one of the hazards.
If I were you I’d locate some sources, and there are many, who said kids 5-12 should never ever take that vaccine. Dr. Ben Carson was the last one I read just this morning.
Of course, you could also call on Roma Farrop or ... (then two local community members names listed).
— Jerry Todd
Peterson: Jerry, I have no idea why you are conflating eugenics with COVID-19 vaccines. Scary, actually. Very.
Oxford Languages defines eugenics as "the study of how to arrange reproduction within a human population to increase the occurrence of heritable characteristics regarded as desirable. Developed largely by Sir Francis Galton as a method of improving the human race, eugenics was increasingly discredited as unscientific and racially biased during the 20th century, especially after the adoption of its doctrines by the Nazis in order to justify their treatment of Jews, disabled people, and other minority groups."
And you're applying that to vaccines? That have been proven effective at saving lives around the world?
Let me remind you that Johns Hopkins University states there have been nearly 249 million COVID-19 cases worldwide. There have been more than 5 million deaths.
In Kern County, there have been 151,432 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, and 1,706 deaths as of Friday.
Yes, I have seen the headlines about Dr. Ben Carson, such as this one from Newsweek: "Trump official Ben Carson calls COVID vaccine 'giant experiment,' questions shot for kids."
At the same time, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the shots for children ages 5 to 11, at a dose a third of the amount given to teens and adults. It was then formally recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The American Academy of Pediatrics welcomed the decision. The American College of Emergency Physicians is urging parents to have their children vaccinated.
The Associated Press reported this week that government data show there have been more than 8,300 coronavirus-related hospitalizations among children ages 5 to 11. About a third of those kids have landed in intensive care.
Jerry, I have no idea why you brought up syndicated columnist Froma Harrop (and apparently intentionally misspelled her name) and two community members who seemingly have nothing to do with the debate over COVID-19 vaccines.
•••
Peterson: I was pleased to talk with a local Kiwanis Club at lunch on Wednesday. What a great group! So welcoming! I try to take such invitations to speak as an opportunity to share what we do and how we do it, just like I try to do here in Sound Off.