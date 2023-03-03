 Skip to main content
SOUND OFF: Decisions on 'Dilbert'

Reader: I was very happy to see that "Dilbert" was removed from TBC.

I imagine you’re receiving lots of messages from people who feel otherwise, so I wanted to assure you that there are also those of us who agree with the decision to remove it.

